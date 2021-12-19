Little Devil Inside could arrive at the end of 2022, according to a PlayStation commercial – Nerd4.life

According to one spot published in PlayStation Instagram channel, Little Devil Inside could get to the end of 2022.

In the video, which you can view in the post below, some of the indie games coming to Sony’s platforms are shown. Among these there is also precisely Little Devil Inside, whose publication window is indicated as “Winter 2022”, or winter 2022.

It is actually a ‘somewhat vague indication. Winter runs from 21 December to 20 March, so technically Little Devil Inside could arrive in the first months or towards the end of 2022. We lean more towards the second hypothesis, given that Five Night at Freedy’s: Security Breach is also shown in the video. release period “Winter 2021” when the game is available as early as December 16 (which in fact is still autumn), while for Sifu a publication period is indicated for the spring of 2022, when in reality the game will be available on the next 8 February (i.e. in winter).

Based on these two examples, we therefore think that Little Devil Inside is arriving during the last months of next year, rather than at the beginning of 2022. However, to know for sure we await a precise release date from Neostream.

The last time we saw Little Devil Inside in action was during Sony’s State of Play in October, where a new trailer was presented for the occasion.