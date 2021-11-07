Little Devil Inside, news from the State of Play

We have finally reviewed Little Devil Inside and we can talk about all the news that emerged from the presentation at the State of Play

This story begins way back in 2015, when the Korean team Neostream Interactive presented a first prototype of a very interesting action adventure, characterized by a unique style and able, in a short time, to attract the attention of a large slice of the public. the same one that welcomed the reappearance of Little Devil Inside, absolute protagonist of the recent State of Play. Six years ago, the game was offered in crowdfunding and after a few days it had reached its goal on Kickstarter. That was just the beginning of an evidently somewhat troubled story: two years later the game reappeared with a new video, before reappearing in 2020 as a prominent element during the presentation PlayStation Showcase for PS5 (complete with requests for Kickstarter refund for PS5 exclusive). Often, when an independent project goes through such a long and silent genesis, it is not a good sign: on several occasions Little Devil Inside was in fact given up for dead, until it returned to show itself a few days ago at the State of Play for October, dispelling any doubts about his state of health, even though he does not yet have a definite exit period beyond a vague “2022”. What amazes about Little Devil Inside, however, is the stylistic coherence that characterized it from its first appearance in 2015 to the last one a few days ago, a sign of a very solid and clear artistic direction, able to characterize the entire production from study of the concept up to the technical realization of the minimum effects on the screen. The great mystery of the game, however – and this is not a trivial matter – remains its gameplay, given that the structure and operation have remained somewhat nebulous, but we can finally interpret something from the last video published.

Small, ancient and gloomy world Little Devil Inside, the game map is displayed at different zoom levels L’setting it mixes realistic features with other decidedly imaginative ones, but everything is filtered through a particular caricatural graphic style, somewhat reminiscent of Tim Burton’s romantic gothic, able to range from serene bucolic panoramas to dark and distressing nightmares. It is difficult to precisely place events in time and space, but there is a strong Victorian inspiration in the settings, which makes us think of a reinterpretation of the European nineteenth century, seen however in a somewhat surreal perspective. Beyond the supernatural elements, which strongly characterize the gaming experience, imaginative influences are also visible in the technologies, which in some respects recall something of steampunk, reinforcing the impression of being in an alternative world. Within these bizarre scenarios moves Billy, an adventurer who travels to various countries in search of supernatural creatures and events. Commissioned by a kind of special research team on metaphysical events, led by university professors Vincent and Oliver, our hero travels in search of the most mysterious events, to document the traces of the supernatural scattered around the world in order to carry on the research and increase knowledge on these phenomena. Despite the daring challenges we have to face, curiously, Little Devil Inside shuns the epic tones and also performs a sort of satire on the hunt for monsters, showing even the more prosaic aspects of this activity, seen in all respects as a job to be carried out to make ends meet. These emerge clearly from the dialogues, but also from the actions we can take in the quietest moments, which bring us back to a sort of daily normality of the monster hunter.

Exploration and survival Little Devil Inside in an offshore scene, among the various possible situations and settings The trailer released on the occasion of the State of Play showed almost five minutes of gameplay unpublished, with a montage able to give an overview of the main features of the game and the different facets that characterize it. We initially see Billy taking part in a normal daily mission, with the particular movement on the map at several levels: for the longer stretches, the protagonist can take the train that takes him from one area to another of the game world, but one once arrived on the site other perspectives open up. The protagonist can move on foot, by car or using mounts – in this case a donkey – to cover the various stages required in carrying out the quest. It should be noted that these movements take place on different perspectives: there is a more distant shot that allows you to see a large portion of the map, with an extreme stylization of the characters who can still interact with some elements of the scenario even at this level. In the vicinity of characters or places of interest, however, the shot zooms up to the standard third-person action adventure situation, thus allowing you to take part in dialogues or other situations that can occur in various places. Little Devil Inside: an approach scene to a mysterious mansion Upon reaching the goal, events with scripted components are triggered, but at the heart of the action the character’s control is direct, whether it is fighting with the sword or performing other maneuvers. To give an idea of ​​the variety of situations in which it is possible to find himself, in the short montage we see the protagonist struggling with a boat of some kind in the middle of the sea, among the snows at high altitudes and in the middle of the desert, making it clear that it is also necessary to look after survival with different means and actions in addition to fighting monsters. This last action should have a considerable weight in the gameplay and involve elements of action RPG, with direct control of the actions but also a certain attention to the care of weapons and equipment, through mechanics yet to be discovered.