little field and a goodbye already written

The move seemed to be in the pipeline weeks ago Alvaro Morata to Barcelona, but in the end there was no return to La Liga and above all there was the arrival at Juventus of Vlahovic: complicated months are ahead for the Spaniard in Juventus, and also for those who have him at Fantasy football. The prospects of ownership of the Spaniard have been extremely reduced with the arrival of the Serbian from Fiorentina: it is difficult (but not impossible) to even think about the offensive tandem, and at this moment Morata is obviously not a first choice for Allegri, also in consideration of the weight of the investment made from the Juventus club for Vlahovic.
Juventus, Morata and the bench prospect
And for the summer the situation should certainly not become more rosy for the Spaniard: far from the idea of a redemption, however very expensive, from Atletico, Juventus already seems to be looking to the future of the department, thinking of supporting Vlahovic with a prospect such as that of Raspadori from Sassuolo: in short, the project of a Juventus without Morata, and it is difficult to think that in recent months Allegri will continue to focus continuously on the Spaniard, knowing that in any case he will have to lose him in June.
Future Juventus, Morata out: … and Dybala?
Similar speech for Paulo Dybala, whose renewal is more distant than ever? Soon to say: both because there is no immediate alternative to the Argentine (as in the Morata-Vlahovic case), and because in recent weeks the specific weight of the Juventus number 10 has made itself felt and seems to be a fundamental man for the team. Champions run-up. The future is an unknown: and today’s words of Tiago Pinto about a future far from Rome in the summer for Nicolò Zaniolo seem to prelude to a black and white track. But with Chiesa in the pits, Dybala remains central to Juventus: the future, on the other hand, has to be written.