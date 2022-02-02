little field and a goodbye already written

The move seemed to be in the pipeline weeks ago Alvaro Morata to Barcelona, ​​but in the end there was no return to La Liga and above all there was the arrival at Juventus of Vlahovic: complicated months are ahead for the Spaniard in Juventus, and also for those who have him at Fantasy football. The prospects of ownership of the Spaniard have been extremely reduced with the arrival of the Serbian from Fiorentina: it is difficult (but not impossible) to even think about the offensive tandem, and at this moment Morata is obviously not a first choice for Allegri, also in consideration of the weight of the investment made from the Juventus club for Vlahovic.