Little Fire Everywhere: the series by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announces that the series Little Fires Everywhere, which was produced and performed by Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington, will be available exclusively on the streaming platform from may 22 in the original and subtitled version, while the Italian version will be available later, as due to the ongoing health emergency, it was not possible to perform dubbing.

Based on the novel of the same name written by Celeste Ng in 2017, Little Fires Everywhere follows the story of the Richardson “model family” and an enigmatic mother with her daughter who will completely turn their lives upside down. The story talks about various themes: for example, how much secrets can weigh in a relationship, or the nature of art and identity, or the danger that comes from thinking that only by following the rules we can avoid a disaster.

Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios said Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are two extraordinary performers and have led Little Fires Everywhere as producers, along with their production companies Hello Sunshine And Simpson Street.

Together with Liz Tigelaar they have created a genre of exciting television content that Amazon Prime Video customers love around the world and concluded by saying that there is a lot of buzz around the show from fans of the novel and they are proud to be able to announce it. ‘exclusive release on the platform.

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Baby).