Little Fires Everywhere, 5 reasons to watch the TV series with Reese Whiterspoon

Many, too many TV series, and we never have time: sometimes we are forced to give the small chance of a single episode to decide whether to continue or interrupt the vision. So here are five ideas on “Little Fires Everywhere”, an eight-episode Amazon series based on the best-seller of the same name by Celeste Ng (2017), with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. All strictly no-spoiler: to allow reading even to those who have not yet seen it, we limited ourselves to writing only the first episode.

1 – Sparks



Reese Witherspoon, Instagram star The beginning is sparkling – literally: a large brick house entirely on fire, on a cold winter night with the garden whitewashed by snow and the police taking notes with equal coldness: there are many small fires (“little fires everywhere “). What went wrong in the life of Reese Witherspoon witnessing the numb and desperate scene? Was it your daughter Izzy, as everyone suspects? A mega-flashback starts which, we suppose, will keep us company for all eight episodes of the series that Amazon summarizes in a slightly lackluster presentation phrase: “A perfect family and a mother and a daughter who upset their lives”. But the first episode of Little Fires Everywhere it looks much better than that, fitting with a beautiful personality into the somewhat abused vein of quiet provincial lives that hide secrets, monsters, ghosts in style Big Little Lies – of which, however, this series seems more complex, more “dirty”, more unhealthy, in short, better.

2 – small doses of perfidy It seems so, in fact, but still does not tell us openly, because the screenplay by Liz Tigelaar is careful not to immediately play the best cards, as other pilot-episodes would do, eager to immediately capture the public. Reverse psychology also works because the two actresses know how to promise well, insinuating perfidy but in small doses (especially Reese Witherspoon who believed a lot in the television transposition of the novel and is also executive producer). His Elena Richardson does not have the cartoonish meanness of other “perfect wives”, she is obtuse but in good faith, her bourgeois perfectionism does not exude hatred but only an obsessive mania for control, so much so that her job as a mother even becomes a verb : “I’m mothering,” she explains to her husband. And when he is denied, because the couple’s ménage includes sex only on Saturdays and Wednesdays and two minutes have passed by midnight, he tells him that the funniest thing about the whole thing (and perhaps even more exciting, at least from his point of view). vista) is the “planning”. The casting on the five teenagers, the two brothers and two sisters Richardson plus Pearl, who takes little time to be accepted by the other four, also seems to be spot on, also giving lessons on how the HIV virus works.

3 – The 90s everywhere



Actors of today in nineties films. QUIZ In a historical moment in which practically one TV series out of two winks at the past and the nostalgia of previous decades, Little Fires Everywhere treats the nineties with elegant discretion, without exceeding in redundant captions. References to the Nineties are never taken for granted, from the white cordless to the Scream which appears in the first family scene to the film rented by Moody and Pearl, far from trivial: Before sunrise by Richard Linklater, which over time has become a small classic of the sentimental genre. Elena’s model is not Cindy Crawford or Hillary Clinton but the lesser known (at least to us) Janet Reno, the first female justice minister in American history. If you like, the most obvious wink is in the identity of Mr. and Mrs. Richardson, two teen idol of the decade: Reese Witherspoon, who in 1999 she would become famous with Cruel Intentions, and the now imprecise Joshua Jackson who twenty years ago entered the bedrooms of all American teenagers (and not only) introducing himself as Pacey di Dawson’s Creek.

4 – I’m not a racist, but … Never so current, the theme of racism will naturally be one of the pillars of the series, if only for the simple fact of contrasting a cheerful white family and a black couple (whose weapons to disturb the morality of the Shaker Heights neighborhood are not limited to the color of the skin: in the finale of the episode we also sense something else, regarding the character of Mia Warren). Again, nothing too didactic in the neighboring style American Beauty: Elena Richardson does not seem the standard-bearer of a republican America that sleeps with a gun under her pillow, but a staunchly clintonite respectable (who knows how she would stand in front of the infamous Sexgate that would have exploded only a year later, in 1998 …) crossed by more subtle prejudices that she does not even realize, too busy – as a rear-end journalist – to look for “the words to say it”: for example not black but African-American, as Reverend Jesse Jackson says on TV.

5 – Under the ashes Given the title and the opening scene, the metaphor of the fire smoldering under the ashes is all too obvious, a fire capable of setting itself on all the terraced houses of Shaker Heights – a neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Cleveland, one of the most anonymous cities of the entire United States of America, from the nickname (“the Mistake on the Lake “) not exactly rewarding. To explain it better, let’s choose a detail from the soundtrack, also exquisitely 90s: the song that accompanies Elena’s awakening is Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird”, the same song that Demi Moore danced in front of the mirror, with the hair dryer in hand and only the towel on him, in the trailer for Striptease (1996). That film was terrible, but bringing together two such diametrically opposed characters in this way is a choice that suggests surprising developments.