Little Fires Everywhere arrives (finally) on Amazon Prime Video

We had written it. Asked, almost. And, in the race that (in our opinion) should have taken place, there was a winner. Amazon Prime Video has agreed to distribute online Little Fires Everywhere, not “a” series, but “the” series to be seen at the gates of summer. The production, a television adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Celeste Ng, will be released on the streaming platform on May 22nd next, the day when the small community of Shaker Heights, with its murky provincial secrets, will be forced to reveal itself.

“Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, along with Liz Tigelaar, have created the kind of exciting and exclusive television content that our customers love. There is a great fervor around this show “, was read in a note released in the press by the leaders of Amazon Prime Video, to which the reasons for such a clamor can soon be explained.

Little Fires Everywhere, produced and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, has something normalizing about it. It doesn’t tell of murders or unlikely American dreams. He tells of mothers, and in doing so he succeeds, without any judgment, in highlighting their criticalities: the weakness that moves under the surface of appearances, the (often) bankruptcy models, the myriad of chimeras masked by certainties. Reese Witherspoon, the attractive and very perfect Elena Richardson, is the mother of four children and the wife of a husband, Joshua Jackson, chosen for that air of amiable security it seemed to convey. To get married and raise her children, she gave up love, true and passionate, to her dream job. He has renounced all risk, suppressing any regurgitation of impatience. But in meeting Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) what it has hidden over time returns, with arrogance and ferocity.

Mia Warren is Elena Richardson’s nemesis. Single mother and vagabond of a daughter without rules, she hatches noble dreams. She is an artist, she helps the weak and protects, or so it seems, a mysterious past, where the specters of surrogacy, latent homosexuality and “stolen” children intertwine to form one of the most compelling stories of this year on television.

