Little Fires Everywhere arrives on Amazon Prime, the series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

One of the most acclaimed TV series of the moment arrives on Amazon Prime Video from May 22, so far only broadcast overseas, it is “Little Fires Everywhere”. The protagonists and producers of the television adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name are Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, surrounded by a noteworthy cast, full of many well-known names on the big and small screen.

Two stars as protagonists

The names of the performers, first of a cast in which well-known names appear in the panorama of television series from Joshua Jackson to Jesse Williams, should already be a guarantee of success. Reese Whiterspoon was among the protagonists of one of the most awarded and loved series of recent years, namely “Big little Lies“as well as being one of Hollywood’s best-known actresses; while Kerry Washington was the face of one of Shonda Rhimes’s masterpieces, playing the role of Olivia Pope in”Scandal“, among the American procedural who have had more success in the panorama of television series. The two actresses have reworked the book of the same name by Celeste Ng, creating an innovative and engaging product that has been broadcast in recent months on the Hulu platform.

What Little Fires Everywhere is about

In a note released by Amazon Prime Video, as reported on Vanity Fair, the reason that prompted the giant to buy the rights to the TV series is explained: “Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, along with Liz Tigelaar, have created the kind of exciting and exclusive television content that our customers love. There is a great deal of fervor around this show. ” Little Fires Everywhere is a product that has nothing to do with the usual stories set in the American province, in which suspicious events occur, but rather a reassuring story emerges despite the fact that at the center there is a familiar normality: the life of two mothers. and the problems that derive from it, the weaknesses and uncertainties of a life built on appearances. If Reese Witherspoon, that is Elena Richardson, is a woman who gave up everything she loved to achieve her idea of ​​perfection, Kerry Washington who is Mia Warren it is its exact opposite and their meeting will radically change the lives of both.