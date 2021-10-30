Little Fires Everywhere: plot and episodes

Based on the 2017 novel written by Celeste Ng and known here in Italy as Tanti piccola fuochi, Little Fires Everywhere it’s a TV miniseries of only 8 episodes starring the talented Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon, who together stage an intense story about the strength of motherhood.









Conceived by Liz Tigelaaro, the show is available in Italy exclusively for all subscribers to the service Amazon Prime Video, and immediately met with great success with audiences and critics. Let’s find out together the plot and the episodes, the complete cast and all the differences with the novel from which it is based.

Little Fires Everywhere: the plot

Set in the late 90s, Little Fires Everywhere is a TV series that is directly inspired by the novel of the same name, and which touches on the same themes that the writer Celeste Ng wanted to bring to the attention of readers in her novel. The story comes to life in the town of Shaker Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, and tells of two mothers from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

The two protagonists are Elena Richardson, played by Reese Witherspoon, and Mia Warren, played by Kerry Washington. The former is a journalist, landlady, and mother of four teenagers, while the latter is a talented artist who is forced to work part time as a waitress to make ends meet.

The title of the Amazon Prime television series comes from the many small fights between the two women, who have one different vision of life and motherhood. Fights that will never break out in a real fire. At least on a metaphorical level. The fates of the two families then become intertwined when Elena rents an apartment to Mia in Shakes’, a middle-class suburb of Cleveland.

The artist Mia has always been used to moving from city to city, but at the request of her teenage daughter Pearl she decides to stop right in the town where the show takes place. Disrupting the life of the seemingly perfect Richardson family. A mere pretext to set up a story that touches on issues such as racial prejudice, L’abortion and the differences of social origin but, above all, the the very strength of motherhood, capable of moving seas and mountains.

The plot of Little Fires Everywhere, brushed by the weight of secrets and the identity crisis of the characters involved, begins with the destruction of the Richardson home, namely the aforementioned Elena and her husband lawyer Bill, to whom Joshua Jackson, the famous Pacey Witter of Dawson’s Creek, lends his face and talent. The couple has four teenage children, but we will make their acquaintance during the night that changed their existence forever: the one in which their home is destroyed due to many small fires that have been set in every room of the house and that, in parallel, symbolizes the ruin of their family relationships.

In the first instance, the blame goes to the daughter Izzy, considered the black sheep of the family. On the same day, the tenants Mia and Pearl leave town quickly, but the truth will naturally only come out in the last episode. In the course of the series, in fact, the narrative shifts with a flashback a few months before the fire, allowing us to discover all the background that led to that day as ominous as it was decisive.

The apparent initial idyll on the quiet streets of Shaker Heights ends when the entire town discovers that Elena’s best friend, Linda McCullough, is facing a close lawsuit. to obtain custody of a Chinese American girl against her birth mother, who belatedly regretted having abandoned her long ago in a gas station.

The legal battle literally divides the small town in two, effectively creating two opposing factions: there are those who support the reasons of Linda and her husband, like Elena, and those who take the side of the child’s true mother, like Mia. Elena, however, will be obsessed with the desire to find out why Mia has taken the matter so personally, and will come to jeopardize the serenity of her own family. Bringing to light secrets that had long been hidden.

Little Fires Everywhere episodes

Being a TV miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere is composed as we said of alone 8 episodes, which structure the first season available in streaming only for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video, the proprietary platform of the American eCommerce giant. Below, the list of all the episodes of the first season, aired in 2020:

Episode 1 – The Spark

Director: Lynn Shelton

Screenplay: Liz Tigelaar

Duration: 55 min

Episode 2 – With All Seeds (Seeds and All)

Director: Michael Weaver

Screenplay: Nancy Won

Duration: 55 min

Episode 3 – Seventy Cents

Director: Michael Weaver

Screenplay: Raamla Mohamed

Duration: 55 min

Episode 4 – The Spider Web

Director: Lynn Shelton

Screenplay: Attica Locke

Duration: 55 min

Director: Lynn Shelton

Screenplay: Rosa Handelman

Duration: 55 min

Episode 6 – Chasing a Dream (The Uncanny)

Director: Nzingha Stewart

Screenplay: Shannon Houston

Duration: 55 min

Episode 7 – Picture Perfect

Director: Nzingha Stewart

Screenplay: Harris Danow

Duration: 55 min

Episode 8 – Finda A Way

Director: Lynn Shelton

Screenplay: Amy Talkington

Duration: 55 min

The cast of Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere deploys a stellar cast to revive the novel by Celeste Ng on the small screen. Not only Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson, but also other more or less known names that fans of TV series and films will surely have already appreciated in other successful productions.

Main characters and performers

Elena Richardson, played by Reese Witherspoon , is a journalist and mother of four teenage children.

, is a journalist and mother of four teenage children. Mia Warren, played by Kerry Washington , is a talented photographer who works part time as a waitress.

, is a talented photographer who works part time as a waitress. Bill Richardson, played by Joshua Jackson , is a lawyer and husband of Elena.

, is a lawyer and husband of Elena. Linda McCullough, played by Rosemarie DeWitt , is a childhood friend of Elena.

, is a childhood friend of Elena. Lexie Richardson, played by Jade Pettyjohn , is the eldest daughter of Elena and Bill.

, is the eldest daughter of Elena and Bill. Pearl Warren, played by Lexi Underwood , is the daughter of Mia, a particularly gifted 15-year-old student with a talent for poetry.

, is the daughter of Mia, a particularly gifted 15-year-old student with a talent for poetry. Izzy Richardson, played by Megan Stott , is the youngest daughter of Elena and Bill and has always been considered the black sheep of the family.

, is the youngest daughter of Elena and Bill and has always been considered the black sheep of the family. Moody Richardson, played by Gavin Lewis , is the youngest child of Elena and Bill.

, is the youngest child of Elena and Bill. Trip Richardson, played by Jordan Elsass, is the eldest son of Elena and Bill, a popular athlete in the community.

Secondary characters and performers

Bebe Chow, played by Huang Lu , is a work colleague of Mia.

, is a work colleague of Mia. Mark McCullough, played by Geoff Stults , is Linda’s husband.

, is Linda’s husband. George Wright, played by Obba Babatundé , is Mia’s father.

, is Mia’s father. Regina Wright, played by Melanie Nicholls-King , is Mia’s mother.

, is Mia’s mother. Joe Ryan, played by Jesse Williams , is a Manhattan attorney.

, is a Manhattan attorney. Jamie Caplan, played by Luke Bracey , is Elena’s first boyfriend.

, is Elena’s first boyfriend. Pauline Hawthorne, played by Anika Noni Rose, is Mia’s artistic mentor.

In the series on Amazon Prime, younger versions of the main characters also appear in some episodes. In this case Elena is played by AnnaSophia Robb, my rival from Tiffany Boone, and finally Bill da Matthew Barnes.

The differences with the novel

Little Fires Everywhere is the television adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Celeste Ng, known here by us under the title Many small fires. The book was discovered by actress Reese Witherspoon and show producer Lauren Levy Neustadter, even before publication in 2017. Thanks also to the contribution of Witherspoon, who chose it as the title of the month for her reading club, the book immediately became a best seller first in the USA and then in the rest of the world. While the miniseries is faithful to the novel in many ways, it still presents some different aspects.

The first is quite obvious, and it concerns the ethnicity of Mia and Pearl. In the TV series they are African American, while in the book there is no mention of the color of their skin. Also Mia’s sexuality is very different, and in the show emerges the love relationship that binds her to her mentor Pauline. In the novel, the two are only very good friends, and Mia is practically asexual. Also Izzy’s homosexuality, in the series, is a major theme: in the book, however, she is not bullied for her orientation, but because she is problematic and different from her peers. The story linked to the Pearl’s conception, as well as the origin of the fire, the biggest mystery that characterizes the whole story. Of course we will not reveal the author, to avoid running into inevitable spoilers.

Little Fires Everywhere 2: when the second season comes out

Thanks to its captivating intertwining and the interpretation of the two protagonists, Little Fires Everywhere has been able to “ignite” the souls of many viewers, who immediately decreed its success. Conceived as an 8-episode miniseries, Tanti piccola fuochi however, it shouldn’t return with a second season. The screenwriters have in fact reiterated several times that at the moment there are no plans for a new series of episodes, and that the story has in fact ended. The novel’s writer, Celeste Ng, has entrenched herself behind a more neutral “never say never”, but nothing concrete has been announced from the production.

