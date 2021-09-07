‘Little fires everywhere’, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington ‘Eve against Eve’ in a stake

A series, dramatic and intense, all female, where in the end it is not that women make us a great impression. Starting with the two excellent protagonists, selfish manipulators by vocation and necessity. Little fires everywhere (on Amazon Prime Video) is based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng and was produced and directed by an all-pink team, starting with the main performers Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) e Kerry Washington (star of the seven seasons of Scandal) up to production, script and direction (Lynn Shelton just deceased).

‘Little Fires Everywhere’, the series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington



Witherspoon, soul of the project, bravely reserved perhaps the worst role, that of an unbearable, disloyal, paranoid American mother of the upper class, despotic and obsessive queen of a house where perfection is mandatory: from breakfasts maniacally divided into bags of different colors (four, one for each child) and geometrically aligned, to the Christmas greeting photo with tartan clothing up to the scheduled marital sex on Wednesdays and Saturdays (but at 00.02 on Wednesday unfortunately it is already late, dear). Whoever breaks this picture is an enemy, starting with the youngest daughter Izzy. The assonances with Big Little Lies of which Witherspoon is among the protagonists are numerous and evident, but Little Fires Everywhere it is less glossy and banal, dirtier, sophisticated, compelling, destabilizing and profound.

Against the backdrop of the great hypocrisy of good neighborhoods, the series deals with major issues such as motherhood, social justice, class struggle, racism, bullying. “You didn’t make the right choices, you just had the right alternatives,” Mia shouts at Elena. As superheroines in their respective categories, two women who embody opposite stereotypes compete on the set: the white conservative faux-dem (feel-good, some simpler mind would say) Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) against the African-American rebel Mia Warren (Washington), single mother , an integralist wandering artist and a bit unpleasant. The only thing they have in common is their imprisonment within lives and schemes that they have chosen a little and have undergone a little.

One is inclined to cheer for the latter, but she too shines for irritating though human inconsistencies. Both hide secrets, pains and frustrations with a shameless tendency to lie necessary to protect their world and their character. What is pleasantly surprising, in fact, in such a feminine series is that in the end there is no female solidarity, no indulgence or gender cliché. The men are mostly marginal figures, perhaps too secluded and fearful, but less devastating and devious than the heroines.

The setting is that of Shaker Heights, a utopian and rich suburb of Cleveland in Ohio: a kind of citadel built in a laboratory where the idyll is imposed by the municipal statute. Integration, high-level schools, private security, private garden grass which must have the same height under penalty of an administrative penalty. The story begins with the arson of the Richardson mansion (where there is so much ash under the carpets …) with the youngest daughter Izzy as a suspect. And he relives the events with skilful editing for eight episodes, and all the small fires, which led to the great final stake.

Mia Warren just moved from who knows where and who knows why with her teenage daughter Pearl in her old homeless Chevrolet loaded with baggage and mysteries. Characters, of course, evolve: the good and the just aren’t all that good and just, and vice versa the bad guys. Everyone has their meanness, maybe only one of the Richardson boys, Moody, is saved. The Elena / Witherspoon-Mia / Washington clash will escalate to the extreme consequences around a legal case: Chinese illegal immigrant Bebe, supported by Mia, wants her daughter May Ling back from a couple of Richardson’s friends. to the fire station. Surrogate, adoptive and natural motherhood are the great ethical issues around which everything revolves: whose children are they? Who makes them? Whose grows them? Whose love them? Who has the most money? Whose do they want? It happens, in fact, that the youngest Richardson, Izzy, has a greater affinity with the artist Mia, whose daughter Pearl is more at ease in the Richardson home with her mother Elena.

“Was I the bird or was I the cage?” Is the basic existential question that remains unanswered in the end. In short, the only solution to the tangle that is created seems to be fire.