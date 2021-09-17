“Little Fires Everywhere”, Reese Witherspoon’s new TV series is out in streaming

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington team up for the new series Amazon Prime Video, Little Fires Everywhere produced and interpreted by them. The first is now a “veteran” of TV productions: after Big Little Lies, the actress has further confirmed herself as a producer with the series The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston for Apple Tv +.

To unite, however, Big Little Lies And Little Fires Everywhere, in addition to Reese Witherspoon in the double role of producer and protagonist interpreter, is the fact that this new series is also based on a novel, specifically on the homonymous work by Celeste Nh from 2017, while Big Little Lies belongs, at least in the first season, to the book by Liane Moriarty and is currently available on the pop-up channel Sky Atlantic Confidential.

“Little Fires Everywhere”, the plot

Already broadcast in the United States on Hulu, Little Fires Everywhere has become a small case that is outstripping the success of Big Little Lies, also thanks to the story, which juxtaposes and contrasts two very different figures of women and mothers: the rich, neurotic control freak Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington), African American artist, single mother and independence wanderer , who enters the life of the former as a tenant. In the cast we find, in the role of Elena’s husband, also Joshua Jackson (the ex Pacey of Dawson’s Creek).

When “Little Fires Everywhere” comes out

In Italy, the series will be distributed exclusively on Prime Video from May 22 in the original and subtitled version, and later the dubbed version in Italian will be available.

“Little Fires Everywhere”, a beautiful production machine

The author of the novel Celeste Ng is also one of the producers, along with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and their companies (Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, respectively), along with ABC Signature Studios (part of Disney Television Studios). Hello Sunshine and ABC Signature were partners for the post-production of the project, of which Liz Tigelaar is the creator, showrunner and producer.

Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere Erin Simkin

