Little Fires Everywhere, teaser and date of the tv series with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Little Fires Everywhere, the Hulu series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington will debut in March. Here is the first teaser.

The series was written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual) and tells the stories of a perfect family the Richardsons – headed by characters played by Reese Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson, and a mother and daughter – played by Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood, whose life will be upset. The story will explore the secrets, the nature of art, the identity and ferocity of motherhood and the dangers that come with the line of thinking that following rules can avoid disaster.

The series will debut on Hulu on March 18, and will also see in the cast Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott and Huang Lu. Little Fires Everywhere is produced by Hello Sunshine by Reese Witherspoon, from Simpson Street of Washington and from ABC Signature Studios (part of Disney Television Studios). Reese Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton are executive producers. The author of the book, Celeste Ng, is the producer.

Here is the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7gBZU4ksC4

The Power 6B trailer

Starz instead it released a trailer for the second part of the sixth season of Power. Ready to find out who killed Ghost? Is he really dead? We will have to wait until January 5, when the series will return to air on Starz in the United States. Meanwhile, American fans can also call a phone number (1-833-WHO-SHOT) to report who they think killed Ghost. Here is the trailer, set in an interrogation room:

