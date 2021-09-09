“Little Fires Everywhere”: the miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon is on Prime Video

The TV series inspired by the novel “Many small fires” is streaming from May 22, there is also Kerry Washington Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in “Little fires everywhere” Valentina Barzaghi



“Little Fires Everywhere”Is the miniseries based on the novel“ Tanti piccola fuochi ”by Celeste Ng, starring Reese Witherspoon. Arrives in Italy on may 22 on Amazon Prime Video, after debuting on Hulu last March. There are eight episodes that make up this thriller-tinged family drama, lasting about an hour each.

Those who loved Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Mackenzie in “Big Little Lies” see her in a similar character here. Elena Richardson is a woman of appearances and perfectionism, with performance anxieties that she constantly pours out on her children. In “Little Fires Everywhere”, however, its conformation does not find allies as in “Big Little Lies”, but an opposite. Mia Warren, played by the good girl Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), she is an artist and an unpredictable woman, whom Elena tries to pigeonhole in her world without succeeding.

• “Little fires everywhere”: we light the fire of your lives

The plot



Shaker Heights, Ohio. The Richardsons are a seemingly perfect family, run with a flawless routine by their mother Elena (Reese Witherspoon). The rebellious adolescence of her younger daughter Isabelle and the arrival in town of a single mother on whom she pours unsolicited attention, however, lead her and her family to face a series of unexpected events.

The setting

“Little Fires Everywhere” chooses the affluent provincial America as the stage for a story that tells the facade well-being, the parent-child problems, the contemporary frenzy. It is a well-designed drama also in its television transposition, whose staging was entrusted to director Lynn Shelton, who directed the pilot episode.

The cast



In the cast of “Little Fires Everywhere” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington there are Joshua Jackson as Bill, Elena’s husband, Megan Stott in those of Isabelle “Izzy” Richardson e Lexi Underwood in those of Pearl, Mia Warren’s daughter. Together with them we also find Jade Pettyjohn, Gavin Lewis, Jordan Elsass And Rosemarie DeWitt.