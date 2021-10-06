‘Little Fires Everywhere’: the new series with Reese Witherspoon

Television

07 May 20 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

The expected series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 22nd

The catalog of Amazon Prime Video is enriched and a new TV series arrives from 22 May ” Little Fires Everywhere“, produced and interpreted by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

The actress has already been a producer and actress of series such as “Big Little Lies ”and“ The Morning Show ”.

SYNOPSIS

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel, it follows the crossed fates of the Richardsons, the model family, and an enigmatic mother and daughter who will turn their lives upside down. The story explores various themes such as how much secrets can weigh, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious force of motherhood and the danger that comes from thinking that only by following the rules you can avoid a disaster.

In the cast, besides Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren) also Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody) Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Hello Sunshine and ABC Signature were partners for the post-production of the project. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) is the creator, showrunner and producer. Executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington also include Lauren Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. The author of the novel Celeste Ng is one of the producers. Made for Hulu in the USA, Little Fires Everywhere is distributed internationally by Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International division.