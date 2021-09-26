“Little Fires Everywhere” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

The series arrives on Prime Video Little Fires Everywhere with protagonists Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington, who also took part in the project as executive producers. Broadcast by HULU (streaming service, acquired months ago by The Walt Disney Company), tratta fromnovel of the same name by Celeste Ng (published in Italy by Bollati Boringhieri), the TV series consists of 8 episodes.
The story is set in 1998, in the idyllic, and for this very scary, suburb of Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio. The first episode begins with Mrs Richardson – Elena – (Witherspoon) standing, paralyzed in front of her villa overrun by flames; then the flashback starts, which will lead to discover, in the previous 4 months (with episodes dedicated to the late adolescence of the protagonists) what happened.
If you’ve read the novel, don’t expect absolute fidelity. From Liz Tigelaar, the showrunner and executive producer, together with the screenwriters who adapted the book, she has foreseen some surprises, which, after all, with the “serial” language does not clash at all.
“To tell the truth, I hope that the ending, a little different from the novel, has added even more complexity – says Tigelaar – in the novel, the reader knows the author of the fire right from the start.. We liked the idea to create mystery, above all not to give an answer immediately ».
We come to the plot. The novel, like the series, explores themes such as motherhood, race and class through the antagonistic relationship between Elena Richardson and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington). A career woman with a perfect family the first; mother artist, always on the road with daughter in tow, the second. Over the course of the 8 episodes, the monstrously set and constructed appearance of the first is crumbled and the secrets of the second come to light.
From May 22, Prime Video will stage this drama with many twists and turns.