“Little Fires Everywhere” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

The series arrives on Prime Video Little Fires Everywhere with protagonists Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington, who also took part in the project as executive producers. Broadcast by HULU (streaming service, acquired months ago by The Walt Disney Company), tratta fromnovel of the same name by Celeste Ng (published in Italy by Bollati Boringhieri), the TV series consists of 8 episodes.

The story is set in 1998, in the idyllic, and for this very scary, suburb of Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio. The first episode begins with Mrs Richardson – Elena – (Witherspoon) standing, paralyzed in front of her villa overrun by flames; then the flashback starts, which will lead to discover, in the previous 4 months (with episodes dedicated to the late adolescence of the protagonists) what happened.

If you’ve read the novel, don’t expect absolute fidelity. From Liz Tigelaar, the showrunner and executive producer, together with the screenwriters who adapted the book, she has foreseen some surprises, which, after all, with the “serial” language does not clash at all.