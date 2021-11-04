Little girl found in a horror house in Australia: the murdered kidnapper just arrived in prison

The kidnapper in Australia who kept a girl segregated for 18 days has a serial maniac identikit. This is what emerges in these hours on Terrance “Terry” Kelly, 36, the kidnapper of Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old girl, found only last Wednesday. Police sources claimed Terry lived in a horror movie house full of dolls.

The man had multiple Facebook accounts with the names of various dolls Bratz Dolls. He also had photo galleries where he was dressed like a little girl. Terry is believed to have had an obsession with the film Frozen and followed for years Ellie Smith, the mother of Cleo, on Instagram. Terry’s neighbors reported suspicious behavior to police, such as the fact that she had started buying baby diapers even though she had no children.

Who is the kidnapper who shocked Australia

According to reports from the Daily Mail Australia, the kidnapper of Cleo Smith he was attacked by another inmate in a police cell and was taken to hospital. Terry Kelly had been at Carnarvon Police Station in Western Australia for only a few hours Wednesday when he was assaulted by a prisoner. The detainee’s mother told al Daily Mail Australia that his son was “furious” when he found out why Kelly had been arrested. “As soon as he learned that this boy was arrested because of little Cleo, he exploded. He beat him to death, ”the woman said.

A freak obsessed with dolls and “Frozen”

Cleo Smith, She disappeared 18 days ago at a Blowholes campsite in Western Australia, and is currently fine and shows no signs of violence. The mother announced it Ellie Smith on Instagram, stating that “the family is united again”.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, described the finding of Cleo “wonderful and comforting news”. “The fact that that nightmare is over and our worst fears have not been realized is a huge relief. It is a moment of great joy, ”Morrison said during a press conference in Dubai. “The fact that she was found alive I think makes Australia happy. It’s a wonderful result, ”said Dawson. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Col Blanch, said police broke into the house which was locked and found the girl in one of the rooms.