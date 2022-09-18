Little is said about Alexandra Daddario’s style because not only do her eyes stand out

EFE Latam Videos

“Basura”, a Bolivian theatrical reflection on consumerism and waste

La Paz, Sep 17 (EFE).- A reflection on consumerism and the discarding of childhood, dreams and even life, with a musical framework of instruments created with disused objects such as pots, buckets and PVC pipes, are part of “Basura”, the proposal of the Bolivian group Altoteatro to celebrate its two decades of experience. “The work ‘Basura’ is an investigation into what we throw away, what we lose. We are a consumerist country and the story of this work is that of an old woman who raises stray dogs,” the director of the work, the actor Freddy Chipana The play was written by Chipana, after dialogue with the group and a joint reflection on what garbage is and what is currently happening, he explained. Thus, the protagonists live in a dump called K’ellapata where “they find everything we make garbage, discover creatures and face the Power of Hunger,” indicates the description of the work. They also find “things that the world discards, that life discards, things like childhood, old age, dreams, lives, loves, truths are found, struggles are found, this whole place of our existence is found,” Chipana said. The actor drew attention to the fact that the human being is a generator of “so much garbage”, which is seen everywhere, even in the most remote places. Therefore, the work also seeks to reflect on those “things” that “need a second chance” and others that “should be respected” by human beings. The “ajayus”, as souls are known in the Andean world, are also present in “Basura” represented by life, water, fire, earth. The dogs look at the ajayus with respect, while the ajayus look at humanity with fear and anger, and will eventually wake up, Chipana said. The work is complemented by the music performed by the actors who alternate to play instruments created by themselves from recycled objects, such as a large battery with cooking pots, buckets, metal pieces and plastic containers of different sizes, or some ” tubephones” made with PVC pipes. In one of the scenes, the dogs do a dance with garbage bags and in another they perform a rock to let the cats know who’s boss in the neighborhood. “It’s a very nice show in which through metaphors and symbolism we are reaching, I don’t know if it is an awareness, but a reflection on what we are doing with our planet,” said the director. Under the direction of Chipana, Carmen Tito, María Mamani, Erwin Mamani, José Mamani, Fernanda Barral, Carlos Zárate, César Zárate and Edgar Chipana perform in the play. HEIGHT THEATER “Basura” was supposed to be released two years ago, but it couldn’t be due to the pandemic, so now it will be the piece with which Altoteatro will start the celebrations for its 20-year history, Chipana explained. People often think that the company bears that name because it had its beginnings in El Alto, the neighboring city of La Paz located more than 4,000 meters above sea level, but the name is not due to that, the actor commented. “Altoteatro is not so much because of the city of El Alto, but because we wanted to make a theater of height, level, quality,” said the actor, who has been doing theater for 32 of his 47 years of life. Chipana was born in La Paz, but he was born in El Alto as an artist and for him, both cities are the same, “without limitations, without barriers.” The actor started very young in the El Alto company Ojo Morado and then went on to the famous Teatro de los Andes with which he was until 2002, when he returned to his land and together with other professionals created Altoteatro. Of that first generation, only Chipana remains together with a cast of eight people from La Paz and El Alto who are one hundred percent committed to the theater. The company’s tonic is to deliver “the best” of itself to the public so that it can recognize itself, be moved, have fun, but also reflect on the themes that its works address. “We talk about what is happening at this time, what we feel, what we see, what we disagree with, we talk about our silences, our fears, we give that stage form and we work for someone who is important, the public,” he said. “Basura” opens this Saturday in a single performance at the Municipal Theater of La Paz. Gina Baldivieso (c) Agencia EFE