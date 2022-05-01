Little is said about Alexandra Daddario’s style because not only do her eyes stand out

EFE videos

The war slows GDP and makes the Government lower its forecast for 2022 to 4.3%

Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE).- The impact of the war in Ukraine has curbed economic growth in the first quarter of the year, with an advance of only 0.3%, and has forced the Government to significantly cut its forecast for 2022 to 4.3%, almost three points less than the 7% previously forecast. According to the advance of national accounting published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the main drag on GDP in the first quarter was the significant contraction in household consumption, of 3.7%, in a period also marked by the sixth wave of the pandemic and stoppages in the transport of goods by road. For the year as a whole, the Government calculates that growth will be 4.3%, a forecast marked by the “principle of maximum prudence”, according to what the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, said at a press conference. The vice-president underlined that the current context continues to be one of “high uncertainty due to the international geopolitical situation and the sharp rise in energy prices”. In this context, the Government does not plan to close the GDP gap opened during the pandemic until the first half of 2023, although Calviño has highlighted that almost all indicators have already recovered to previous levels, except for private consumption, construction and sightseeing. Regarding tourism, the forecasts contemplate that it will be one of the determining elements for growth this year, with a recovery of 80% compared to that registered in 2019, but they also point to investment and employment as engines of recovery. Investment is estimated to accelerate this year to 9.3%, supported by the execution of the recovery plan, “whose deployment will continue to gain momentum in 2022 and 2023.” The reduction in the forecast for 2022 will be fundamentally a consequence of lower household consumption, whose growth will slow to 3.5%. Even so, domestic demand (consumption and investment) will contribute 4.6 percentage points to annual growth, while foreign demand (exports and imports) will subtract 0.3 points. The Government’s forecasts – included in the update of the stability program that it sends to Brussels this Friday – have a time horizon of four years, with an estimated growth of 3.5% in 2023, 2.4% in 2024 and 1 .8% in 2025, the year in which the unemployment rate would fall below 10% for the first time since 2008, to 9.6%. THE DEFICIT FORECAST REMAINS AT 5% OF GDP The Government has decided to maintain its public deficit forecast for this year at 5% of GDP, thanks to the “slack” provided by the good performance of tax collection in 2021, when the deficit closed at 6.8%. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has defended that more than 80% of the increase in revenue is explained by the improvement in employment, so it is “false” that this evolution is due to inflation. The public deficit will fall to 3.9% of GDP in 2023 (previously 4%), 3.3% in 2024 (previously 3.2%) and 2.9% in 2025, below the threshold of 3% of the GDP that marks the entry into the excessive deficit procedure. As for public debt, the Government expects it to drop to 115.2% of GDP in 2022, 112.4% in 2023, 110.9% in 2024 and 109.7% in 2025. According to Montero, the The Executive’s commitment to reducing the deficit and debt is compatible with the adoption of measures to respond to the needs of the geopolitical situation. The Ministry of Finance has also released today the data of the public deficit until February, which was reduced by 39.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, to a total of 11,741 million euros, equivalent to 0.9% of GDP. The tax collection of the group of administrations has continued to increase strongly in these two months, 16.4%, up to 35,385 million, while among the expenses the reduction of social benefits stood out. (c) EFE Agency