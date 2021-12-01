Little Joey, after illness turns on lights Christmas hospital – Medicine

Little Joey Sharp was operated on when he was just 12 days old for a brain tumor. He had another life-saving procedure and went through six months of chemotherapy before reaching remission from the disease.

Now, a year later, he is the protagonist of a symbolic gesture in the hospital that saved his life, the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh: the lighting of the Christmas tree lights, to give joy to the children who as happened to him last year, they spend the holidays in hospital. The British media tell his story.

The baby, now 11 months old, was accompanied when the lights were turned on on November 28 by parents Sam and Steven, as well as by three-year-old sister Carly.

The tweet and video of little Joey

Mom Sam told Evening Edinburgh News that her world “fell apart” last December when Joey was diagnosed with a brain tumor and told her baby needed two different surgeries before. Christmas. Fortunately, everything went well and the doctors managed to remove 98% of the tumor. Chemotherapy was then added.

The remission of the disease was announced on July 27 last and since then the little Joey has been undergoing periodic check-ups. Now the family has joined the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity’s Christmas appeal, which asks supporters to help “light up Christmas” to seriously ill children and young people facing hospitalization this December.