little-known coin rose 730% – The Cryptonomist

SPONSORED POST *

Maybe you haven’t heard of RBIS, the native coin of the ArbiSmart project, before now, but is rapidly gaining recognition. The buzz is growing as the coin continues to steadily grow in value, outperforming major cryptocurrencies through bear markets and bullish races. RBIS has already risen over 730% and is still on a steep upward trajectory.

Let’s examine what’s behind the token’s growing value and where it’s heading.

A reliable source of income

The ArbiSmart platform generates profits through crypto arbitrage, a strategy that exploits price inefficiencies. These are brief instances where a cryptocurrency is available on exchanges at different prices at the same time. These temporary price differences have a variety of causes, such as disparities in trading volume between larger and smaller exchanges.

The way it works is that you sign up, deposit funds, in fiat or crypto and then the ArbiSmart algorithm takes over, converting your capital into RBIS to be used for automatic crypto arbitrage. Connected to 35 exchanges, the system tracks hundreds of digital assets 24/7, looking for inefficiencies. When it finds a price difference, it buys the crypto asset on the exchange where the price is lower and then instantly sells it for a profit where the price is higher.

As pricing inefficiencies will occur with the same consistency, whether it’s a bear or bull market, ArbiSmart provides excellent hedge against a crash. So, if market prices plummet, your cryptocurrency will hold its value and you will continue to earn a reliable passive profit. In fact, crypto arbitrage returns are so predictable that, by entering a time period and a deposit amount, you can use the project’s profit calculator to calculate in advance exactly how much you will earn in a given period.

ArbiSmart’s profits from crypto arbitrage go from 10.8% to 45% per year (0.9% to 3.75% per month), depending on the size of your investment and you also receive compound interest on these earnings.

Then, if you choose to keep your funds in a blocked savings account for a set period, you can go up at 1% per day in additional passive profits.

RBIS’s rising value capital gains also generate huge returns. The coin has already gone up by just over 730% in the two years since its introduction and has continued to rise steadily even during bear markets.

RBIS currency: the factors driving future demand

According to analysts’ forecasts, the RBIS token is about to take off and an increase in the 4,000% by 2023. A number of upcoming developments are set to push demand up, while the supply of tokens remains limited, with the amount of RBIS that can ever be created set at 450 million.

At the end of 2021, the RBIS token will be listed. Since ArbiSmart has an EU license, and has to adhere to strict regulations, people in countries from which it cannot accept customers, and those who wish to remain anonymous, have not been able to purchase RBIS. So once it becomes available on global exchanges, it will become accessible to a much wider audience.

Demand will also be pushed even higher by the fact that a number of new RBIS utilities will be launched between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. These range from a mobile app and a crypto credit card to a yield farming program and a wallet that generates interest for fiat and crypto. Of course, to use any of these utilities, you must first purchase the RBIS token.

While year-on-year growth was 150% in 2020, this year it has exceeded 550%, and the ArbiSmart community grows day by day. RBIS is quietly but steadily making a name for itself, as it steadily increases its value and new developments in the pipeline will likely push it even higher.

To benefit from the upward trajectory of RBIS before the price rises further, buy RBIS now.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.