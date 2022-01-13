Little Lady movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

The film is based on the most famous film The Little Lord by Jack Gold.

Rai 1 today offers the film entitled Little Lady. It is a drama genre film.

The production is of the Germany, the year of construction is 2012 and the duration is one hour and 40 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

Little Lady film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Gernot Roll. Main protagonists are Countess And Mrs. Hobbs interpreted respectively by Christiane Hörbiger And Veronica Ferres. Also in the cast Philippa Schöne in the role of Emily.

Filming took place in Germany, in particular in various locations of the Bavaria and then in the territory of California.

The production is of the Lucky Bird Pictures in collaboration with Lotus Film And Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF).

The original title is Die kleine Lady.

Little Lady film – plot of the film broadcast on Channel 5

Emily Ernest she is a bright little girl in the New York end nineteenth century, where he lives with his young widowed mother in a poor neighborhood.

The little girl spends a lot of time in the shop of her friend, the maverick former opera singer Dolores Hobbs, who sometimes ends up in prison because of his advocacy for women’s rights. It turns out that Emily she is the only remaining heir of the countess von Liebenfels zu Arlingen.

The countess had no luck with her two children. One was left childless and died at a young age. The father of Emily he is his second son, and the stern noblewoman could never forgive him for not marrying according to her rank and refused all contact. But now that he too is dead and she wants to regulate his succession, the countess sends the family lawyer Moritz von Havenegg to New York to bring the granddaughter in Austria.

To the castle, Emily, separated from her mother, she must be raised to be a worthy aristocrat, soon introduced to society. In this strange world, the girl meets a woman who is deeply impoverished and frozen in her conventions. However, the self-confident little New Yorker isn’t put off by her grandmother’s stark facade.

Final spoiler

With his lively and brilliant ways, Emily it brings new life within the old walls, and soon even the resolute countess can no longer resist the open-hearted charm and sense of justice of the little lady. Then an imposter shows up and claims his son Alfred is the legitimate heir. But he fought her Dolores learns of the matter a New York and does not abandon her little friend Emily.

Little Lady movie – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Little Lady and the respective characters played by the actors