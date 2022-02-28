Little management capacity causes a lack of medicine in the General Hospital – Prensa Libre

“We have been living in a hotel for four months without being able to work. We don’t have money to buy medicines. Our neighbors and friends in the community helped us adjust so that my daughter would not lose treatment today,” the woman testified before the Health Ombudsman’s Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman in July 2021.

Doña Carmen and her daughter lived for more than four years in a hotel, while the 16-year-old adolescent, a cancer patient, received her treatments. The San Juan de Dios General Hospital, where she was treated, did not have the required medicines in stock, the costs of which ranged from Q250 and Q5 thousand . Soon, money ran short.

Seven months later, the hospital still has a shortage of medicines and it is the patients and their families who, out of pocket, have to buy them.

The authorities of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) and the HGSJD have responded to the problem with excuses and justifications whaton the one hand, they are useless to the sick and, on the other, they are not very credible for public health experts.

The market is not the problem

In principle, the money to supply health services has not been lacking. At the end of last year, the HGSJD had a budget of Q121 million as part of the funds of the Emergency Law that Congress approved, but it only executed 43.46 percent. Around Q68 million that could have been used to buy missing medicines remained unused.

The MSPAS justifications for this lack of budget execution point to a lack of capacity in the drug market to supply hospitals. “Events have been declared void due to shortages or because suppliers do not have delivery capacity” and “problems related to transportation and that affect the world” were the explanations of the MSPAS in a press release.

However, there is enough evidence to question the official excuses. The first is that, of all the hospitals in the country’s public network, the only one facing critical levels of shortages is the HGSJD.

The rest of the healthcare centers in the public network report supply levels of 85 percent, on average. Roosevelt Hospital even reaches 92 percent. But, in the case of the HGSJD, barely reported 61 percent in medicines for the second half of Januaryaccording to supervisions carried out by the Health Ombudsman of the PDH.

The difference between the HR and the HGSJD is that the former managed to execute 94 percent of the Q177 million assigned to it as part of the Emergency Law, while the latter, as indicated above, could not invest even half of its resources.

In light of the foregoing, the problem is not the market, as the MSPAS authorities claim, but rather the hospital’s administrative weaknesses, affirms Carmen Salguero, a health analyst at Fundesa.

“There is evidence that there is a problem with the internal management of the hospital. The main indicator is that the rest of the hospitals do not have supply problems. The Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS), which is the largest purchaser of medicines in Guatemala, has no problems. The other MSPAS hospitals are also supplied. So there is an internal management problem in the HGSJD that must be addressed at the highest level”, explains Carmen Salguero, health analyst at Fundesa.

Rubén Morales, executive director of the Association of Pharmaceutical Product Distributors of the Chamber of Commerce, also denies that there is a shortage in the pharmaceutical market.

“I have not seen a shortage in the country. Of the union’s suppliers, none have reported a lack of any supply of medicines. No shortages have been reported in national or foreign laboratoriesMorales said.

For her part, Zulma Calderón, a PDH health advocate, believes that the MSPAS should focus its attention on the administration of the HGSJD. “The MSPAS must look at the way the HGSJD works because there is a huge gap between the supply of the Roosevelt and the HGSJD, when both are the two most important hospitals,” she says.

Lack of prioritization

All medicines must be purchased “as needed,” explains Salguero, from Fundesa. That need is determined based on the demand there is. But, for January, around Q12 million, which is equivalent to 52 percent of the money that the HGSJD has for medicines, they invested in medicines with a slow or low rotation, that is, they have little demand.

Other Q6.8 million were invested in medicines with medium turnover and only Q4.1 million in others with high turnover.

“We are concerned that the pattern of behavior of not investing money well has returned to the practices of the past. That is not for all hospitals, but in the case of the HGSJD, and in this government in particular, there has been excess money, but there is no guideline on how to ensure the quality of spending. I don’t know why low- and slow-rotation medications are prioritized,” says Salguero.

When consulting the director of the HGSJD, Gerardo Hernández, about this situation, he explains that in the hospital there is a pharmacotherapy committee made up of the heads of departments that make the list of medications that are required, but its members have not met since 2020 and he, legally, has no power to intervene.

“They are the ones in charge of deciding what to buy and how much. This committee does not allow the director to be a party so as not to be judge and party. In 2020 they have not met and they have not wanted to do so, so that list of low-rotation drugs has not been refined, ”said Hernández.

But, for the health advocate of the PDH, this excuse is invalid.

“This committee is led by the deputy medical director of the hospital, who reports to the director. The director can issue an instruction for them to meet, even if it is by Zoom if people are not arriving, ”says the defender.

renovations

The Emergency Law was approved to provide hospitals with medicines, medical-surgical material and other essential goods to care for the population exposed to the pandemic. The purchases made under this law served, explains the health advocate, so that the hospitals were supplied in the first quarter of the year.

In the case of the HGSJD invested Q12.9 million, equivalent to 30 percent of what was executed, in renovationswhich was not allowed by law unless they served to improve care in covid-19 areas, but for this technical opinions were required, explained Deputy Carlos Barreda, of the Parliamentary Opposition Group.

The director of the hospital said that these renovations were made with the money of the hospital that was transferred to the 94 program, to which the resources of the Emergency Law were assigned.

“What was given for the emergency by that budget increase we could not use. We moved our own money to the 94 program to do those renovations.but it was not our priority,” he said.

In this regard, Barreda considers that there could have been embezzlement if the purpose of these budgetary movements was to avoid the State Procurement Law for purposes other than those established by decree 11-2021, which would entail criminal liability.

“If they transferred ordinary resources to the 94 program, what they wanted was to avoid the LCE. That would be embezzlement,” he explained.

At the moment, the MSPAS has not announced an investigation into this matter. Meanwhile, the director assures after meetings with doctors and members of Congress that the supply could improve “in a matter of a short time.”

But, for patients requiring urgent hospital care, “little time” can cost them their lives.