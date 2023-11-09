Little Mix star Perrie Edwards gives fans update on upcoming album

Perrie Edwards is experimenting with ‘every sound’ for her debut solo album. (Photo by Getty Images)

Perrie Edwards, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor UK in 2011 as part of Little Mix, has provided fans with a much-needed update on her upcoming solo album.

The South Shields-born singer enjoyed 11 incredibly successful years with Little Mix, before the girls announced they would be leaving in 2022 to focus on their personal lives and eventually release their own solo material.

Of the four original members of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson was the first to release solo music, due to leave the band in 2020, while the remaining three released music as a trio and embarked on a final tour.

In June of this year, Leigh-Anne Pinnock became the first of the trio to release a debut single, titled Don’t Say Love, and in September released her second single, My Love. He also released an autobiography titled Believe in October, which focuses on his early life, career, and experiences with racism in the music industry.

While fans are still waiting for the solo release of Sanddancers Perrie and Jade, with both providing hints of upcoming music on social media, Perrie has finally sat down to chat about her album process.

Perry uploaded a reel to social media platform Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, November 8), captioned: “Get ready with me, I’ll show you what I’m doing 🎶”

In the video, Perry’s glam team works on her makeup and hair while she talks to the camera and explains how her debut album is coming along.

“it ended!” Perry said before laughing and saying she was joking.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place with it right now, it’s been an amazing process.

“I’ve met some incredible writers, incredible producers.

“It was really fun, I loved it”

Perry also described how different it was to make an album on her own rather than with other girls, whom she described as her “comfort blanket”.

“It’s brought me out of my shell,” she explained, before discussing how intimidating it can be to pitch ideas to talented writers.

However, he explained that he pushed himself to become more confident and has now discovered his love for writing music.

Perry then revealed that her footballer fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, built her a recording studio within his home, which she described as “the best gift ever”.

Perry has been known to “leak” Little Mix music before its release in the past, and further explained how difficult it has been for them to keep their upcoming music a secret.

“I’ve prepared a lot of content for all of you, and I think you’ll be excited to see it.

“Trust me, I’m desperate to give you music, but I want to perfect it and make sure it’s 100% what I want to release for you guys, and what I want you to hear. I want.”

Perry ended the video by telling her fans: “I really appreciate your patience.”

She added, “I can’t wait to share it all with you, I love you all so much.”