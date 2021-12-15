Little Moldova comes out of the crossroads between Moscow and Brussels: “We want the EU”

STEPHANIE LECOCQ via Getty Images (LR) Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu (L), Moldova’s President Maia Sandu (CL), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CR) and EU commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi (R) pose during a signing ceremony as they take part to the Eastern Partnership summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on December 15, 2021. – EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on December 15, 2021, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. (Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“One day, Moldova wants to become a member of the EU”. President Maia Sandu had never put so much emphasis on the future of her country. This time he decided to tip the balance and, in a hotel in Brussels before meeting the leaders of the European institutions, he confided his intentions to Reuters. “We would like to get there sooner or later. We will insist that it is our choice and we would like other countries to respect it ”.

Who these countries are is easy to guess, also because in reality there is only one: Russia. To which Sandu sends a clear message, the European model is more suited to his Moldova. Although more than a thousand kilometers away from Moscow, dependence on Russian resources is a tight knot in the throat of the small country with Chișinău as its capital.

Above all, that gas that the Kremlin uses as a weapon of political retaliation and that is gangracing even more relations with the EU, if it were further needed. Since gaining independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Moldova has been courted from both East and West, by Russians as well as Europeans, both eager to take it on their side. Moscow is aware of the fact that it is the only gas supplier for Moldova: 20% of the gas is produced independently, while the rest comes from a Russian power plant located in Transnistria, the state that declared itself independent without receiving the international recognition and which is ruled by the Russian pro. This dependence has allowed Russia to use energy as a pressure tool depending on the situation.

A couple of months ago, for example, the Moldovan government openly accused Moscow of blackmailing it. The approach to the Western bloc did not please the Kremlin at all, which had begun to reduce supplies by a third and ask very high prices to renew the contract expiring at the end of October. In fact, Chișinău had never given the impression of wanting to free itself from the Federation. The threat grew stronger in late 2020 when Sandu, a former World Bank executive and staunch pro-European, was elected president – the first woman to fill the role. Last July, his Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) also triumphed in the elections by electing Natalia Gavrilița as prime minister. In short, the signal was clear and Moscow began to get annoyed.

The lowering of tariffs on gas produced by Gazprom had been conditional on the easing of relations between Moldova and the EU, as evidenced by the trade association agreement that entered into force in 2016. The Russian company had also requested the settlement of the debt that the Country had accumulated since 1994. A figure that amounted to 709 million dollars, without which the taps would have been turned off starting December 1st. The condemnation of Gazprom’s actions also came from the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, who had reiterated the “need to strengthen the stability of the Republic”. Given the situation, the Moldovan government could not help but declare a state of emergency. From Brussels they said they were ready to shell out 60 million euros with which Moldova would have to look for new suppliers. Thus, on October 26, the country received its historic first non-Russian, but Polish gas supply. One million cubic meters of gas had arrived from Warsaw, useful for sweetening Gazprom rather than filling the energy shortage.

In the end, in fact, the agreement was reached on the basis of the old contract: an extension to five years, 250 dollars per thousand cubic meters of gas and the reduction of the debt to 74 million dollars, which included the October payment and the November advance payment. . President Sandu called it “reasonable”, not without admitting how the Kremlin has granted “preferential prices” to its allies. However, the energy crisis – not yet over – has further demonstrated the urgency for Moldova to turn to other interpreters. So, here is the reason for the meeting in Brussels.

In addition to the aforementioned Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are not interested in joining the EU, will also take part in the Eastern Partnership. These nations separating Western and Eastern Europe will all together ask the European Union to move more decisively, if it is truly interested in not letting them fall victim to the Russian influence. The former, on the other hand, are directly involved in disputes with Moscow. The hottest front is of course the Ukrainian one, where Russian troops have begun to accumulate for months and the risk of tension leading to an armed conflict is real. For the United States, the number of soldiers sent by the Kremlin reaches about 100 thousand, but on the other hand they justify the moves as a purely defensive operation.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen again warned Russia of how any aggression would lead to “unprecedented” retaliation measures that would have “serious consequences”. “Our response,” continued von der Layen, “can take the form of a robust increase and expansion of existing sanctions regimes.”

However, the harshness with which the West is dealing with Russia does not follow a direct involvement of those countries that would like to break away and join the block of 27. “Each state has the sovereign right to choose its own foreign policy course”, he Georgian President Irakli Garibashvili told reporters after speaking at NATO headquarters about how his country harbored the desire to join the Atlantic Alliance. The same that Kiev also has and which at the moment would not seem to interest Moldova. The first, fundamental request of the government of Chișinău is to join the EU. For now, however, only reassurances are coming from Brussels of perpetual support against any Russian interference. The same speech was addressed to the other leaders: the European Union is ready to give any kind of help in terms of money, technical assistance and to encourage free trade. There is still time to join.

What the states of Eastern Europe do not have, worried about the power that Moscow is able to exercise over them. Berlin’s doubts about North Stream 2, which would bring Russian gas into German territory without passing through Ukraine, in addition to having immediately spurred gas prices, open up a further scenario. The sanctions decided by Brussels against Belarus have led President Alexander Lukashenko to raise his voice even more, promising to interrupt the gas supply chain that starts from Russia and reaches Europe via Minsk. In the tug-of-war with Europe, Vladimir Putin considers Lukashenko a reliable ally. What Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia also expect to find in Brussels.