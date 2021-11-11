Little moved bags. Fly Nexi after the accounts, thud of Interpump

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Colorless trend for the European indices, when the middle of the session has been passed. In Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB moves on parity, in line with the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, while the publication of the quarterly. I am futures on Wall Street indices rose. In the session of 10 November, the European indices resisted the US inflation data, which rose above expectations in October (+ 6.2% year-on-year), which could lead the Federal Reserve to increase the level of tapering, or the reduction purchases of securities to support the economy. However, the rise in consumer prices has not only risen alarmingly overseas, data from China and Germany have also been high. In this context, in Europe we also look at the numbers of Covid-19, which are growing with some countries that are pushing for the third dose of the vaccine and there are those who launch limitation measures for those who are not vaccinated. Meanwhile the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed in progress (+ 0.6%) this morning, after four sessions of decline, driven by the weakening of the yen. As for the euro, the single currency has lost ground against the dollar and slipped below the 1.15 threshold. Today, no data from the USA are expected, when the new estimates of the EU Commission on the economic trend arrived for the euro area. On the macro front, it is the day of the United Kingdom, which published data on GDP for the third quarter of 2021 (+ 1.3% and + 6.8% on the year) and on industrial production (+ 0.4% in September, + 2.9% year on year).

Nexi’s cue after the accounts, Interpump thud

Among the stocks, in Piazza Affari, Nexi emerged at the head of the Ftse Mib after the publication of the accounts for the first 9 months of 2021 and the confirmation of the estimates for the entire year. Cnh Industrial was also highlighted after the prospectus for the listing of Iveco Group, the company resulting from the spin-off of the group’s activities between On-Highway and Off-Highway, was approved. Generali is up after the publication of the accounts but has lost its initial momentum. Moncler is also among the best of the Ftse Mib. The opposite sign, however, for Poste Italiane, which published the quarterly report before the opening of the markets. On the day of the board of directors requested by the French shareholders of Vivendi, Telecom Italia moves downwards. After all, the price list has slipped Interpump Group, which after the quarterly accounts has undergone a “hold” cut by Equita.

Spread BTp / bund rises to 118 basis points, yield at 0.96%

Higher opening for the spread between BTp and Bund on the secondary market MTS of government bonds. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German duration is initially indicated at 118 basis points from the 117 basis points of yesterday’s final. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp also rose significantly to 0.96% from the last position of 0.93% of the reference recorded at the previous closing.

Euros below 1.15 dollars, little oil moved

On the foreign exchange front, the euro is worth 1.1472 dollars (1.1457 at the start and 1.153 yesterday at the end) and 130.706 yen (130.685 and 131.29), the dollar changes hands at 113.951 yen (114.072 and 113.86 ).

Finally, oil is not very moving: -0.04% to 82.61 dollars a barrel for the January contract on the North Sea Brent and -0.01% to 81.33 dollars for the December contract on the WTI.