Little moves in European stock exchanges, Milan on parity in the last session of the year

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Little moved trend for the European stock exchanges, with the main indices moving in any case above parity. The FTSE MIB is in line with the other continental lists, between not very lively exchanges and a semi-festive atmosphere. Attention remains high on Covid-19 data, even if the record levels of contagion reached in many countries do not seem to weigh on the performance of the stock markets. In the December 29 session, Wall Street recorded a mixed close with the Dow Jones and the S & P500 slightly up (for the S & P500 it was the 70th record close of 2021), when the Nasdaq finished trading below par and for today we look at on the macro front, the data on weekly requests for unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, this morning, the Tokyo stock exchange ended the session down but the whole of 2021 up, when the Chinese stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzen ended the day in positive ground. Today is the last session of the year for Milan and Frankfurt, while Paris and Madrid will exchange on December 31 at reduced hours, together with London and New York.

In Piazza Affari, among the stocks, the more defensive ones are better, such as utilities: Snam Rete Gas, Italgas and Hera. Ferrari made good progress after the sales on the eve of the day, with purchases also on Diasorin and Amplifon. It is another session of sales for the oil sector with Tenaris and Eni, when Nexi is still weak. After the positive trend of yesterday 29 December, in contrast with the banking sector, Banca Pop Er slips.

Record activity for Euronext, capitalization 6,900 billion

Euronext recorded record levels of activity on its primary markets during 2021, confirming its position as the European leader in share prices and the world leader in bond prices. Between Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan and Paris, the Euronext circuit hosts 1,959 equity issuers, for a total capitalization of 6,900 billion. Numbers that make it, underlines a note, “by far” the largest market operator in the European region in terms of market capitalization. 25% of the shares listed in Europe are traded on Euronext markets. In detail, in the course of 2021 there were 212 new prices, an historic record, which raised 26 billion with an aggregate capitalization of 123 billion.

Spread BTp / Bund stable at 134 basis points

Stable opening for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity is initially indicated at 134 basis points, the same value as yesterday’s final, 29 December. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp increased very slightly, which marked a first position at 1.17% from 1.16% at yesterday’s closing.

Euro remains in the 1.13 dollar area, oil is down

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is worth 1.1315 dollars (1.1349 yesterday 29 December closing) and 130.309 yen (130.445), when the dollar changes hands at 115.151 yen (114.906). As for the price of oil, the February delivery WTI contract slipped 0.33% to $ 76.31 a barrel and the North Sea Brent contract of the same maturity by 0.34% to $ 78.96 a barrel. .