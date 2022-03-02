Little Orpheus indie delayed due to conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We have bad news for all fans of indie games, since it has just been confirmed that Little Orpheus will delay its scheduled launch for today and its new arrival date is unknown, all due to recent world events.

The announcement was made by the publisher Secret Mode and the developer The Chinese Room, responsible for the title that would arrive this day on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

We will have to wait longer to start the journey to the center of the Earth

According to the statement, the reason for this decision is that recent world events could cause Little Orpheus not be well received for some topics that it mentions in its plot.

This is the full message from the team:

“In light of recent world events, the launch of Little Orpheus for PC and consoles today will be delayed. Yes OK Little Orpheus originally released on Apple Arcade in June 2020 and makes no direct reference to recent world events, we recognize that some of the game’s themes and content may be upsetting to players at this time. We thank you for your understanding and we will share information later.”

Here you can see its trailer:

It is worth mentioning that Little Orpheus takes us to 1962 in the middle of the Cold War, where a space race is taking place between the United States and the Soviet Union to reach the Moon first. However, an astronaut from the latter decides to do the opposite and begins an adventure to the depths of the planet.

Now all that remains is to wait to find out when the new release date for this title will be, information that we will share with you in due course.

What do you think of this decision by the responsible team? Tell us in the comments.

