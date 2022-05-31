Entertainment

Little Princess Leia, the surprise character of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Set 10 years after the end of Star Wars “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” shows a little princess Leia Organa, personified by actress Vivien Lyra Blair, a character played by Carrie Fisher in her stage young man in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The appearance of the girl Leia Organa in the series “Obi Wan Kenobi”, daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, has surprised Star Wars fans. The character has proven useful for the beginning of the series, being kidnapped by the Sith Inquisitors, and giving Obi Wan a reason to leave the planet Tatooine where she has been hiding.

And it is precisely the kidnapping of little Leia, which leads Obi-Wan to the planet Daiyu. During episode 2, the Jedi Master is on a mission to rescue Princess Leia, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and escape safely.

Vivien Lyra Blair, is a child actress, recognized for having participated in the Netflix movie “Bird Box: Blindfolded”, starring Sandra Bullock.

Tags:

  • starwars
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Princess Leia

