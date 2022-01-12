Little Red Riding Hood, all the curiosities about the film with Amanda Seyfried

It goes on the air tonight on tv wednesday 12 january 2022 the film Blood Red Riding Hood in the late evening on Italia Uno with Amanda Seyfried: we discover all the curiosity of the 2011 thriller film directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Little Red Riding Hood, all the curiosities about the film

It goes on the air tonight on tv wednesday 12 january 2022 the film Blood Red Riding Hood in the late evening on Italia Uno with Amanda Seyfried: we discover all the curiosity of the 2011 thriller film directed by Catherine Hardwicke. It is a dark version of the “Little Red Riding Hood” fable. We leave you to curiosities about the thriller.

Valerie and Peter after killing Caesar cut his belly, fill it with stones and stitch it up. This is exactly what happens in the original fairy tale.

A growl can be heard after the credits, then the wolf appears attacking from the front.

Valerie talks to her grandmother in a dream she has, recalling the dialogue present in the fairy tale of Little Red Riding Hood, where it is pronounced by the protagonist: “Grandma, what big eyes you have” and so on… There is a reference to the tale of The Three Little Pigs, when – in a sequence of the film – there are three men wearing a pig mask. Just like in the original fairy tale, Peter and Valerie fill Caesar’s belly with stones, then stitch it up again.

