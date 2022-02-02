Little Red Riding Hood: plot and cast of the film with Amanda Seyfried

In recent years, dark reinterpretations of popular fairy tales have become particularly popular in the cinema. A title like Snow White and the Hunter it has in fact established itself with great success, giving the famous tale much of its original Gothic charm. Before that film, however, in 2011 another work belonging to this genre had already arrived at the cinema, with an equally popular protagonist. This is Little Red Riding Hood in Blood Red Riding Hood (review here). Directed by Catherine Hardwickeformer director of Twilight, the film is therefore configured as a horror fantasy with elements of a sentimental film. Generations that the original story already contains well within it.

However, the film is not a faithful transposition, but a free reinterpretation of the famous folkloric fairy tale handed down by Charles Perrault and brothers Grimm. Produced by Leonardo Dicaprio and from his Appian Way, the feature film is in fact a gothic reinvention of the story, where the feelings of fear and love are accentuated. Thus was born a story that between werewolves, gloomy woods and a young teenager has been described as a bizarre cross between Twilight And Shutter Island. The film went on to establish itself as a bona fide success, earning over $ 90 million worldwide.

This naturally reinvigorated that strand of films, though Blood Red Riding Hood remains an unsurpassed progenitor. What makes it particularly interesting is its atmosphere, a number of surprising implications and its mix of genres. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plotto the cast of actors and his most beautiful phrases. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Blood Red Riding Hood: the plot of the movie

The film tells the story of Valerie, a beautiful young woman disputed between two men. She is in love with Peterbut her family arranged her marriage to the wealthy Harry. The two, not wanting to give up their love, decide to flee, but the death of Valerie’s sister at the hands of a werewolf, who roams the forest around their village, puts their plan in serious difficulty. For years the villagers have maintained a truce with the beast, offering an animal sacrifice every month. But with the arrival of the Red Moon, the wolf raises the stakes, demanding a human sacrifice.

In desperation, the people of the village, call the werewolf hunter, Father Soloman, in the hope of being able to get rid of the curse. But the priest’s arrival brings unforeseen consequences. In fact, the hunter reveals that the wolf, during the day, takes on human features and that therefore every single citizen of the place could be the beast. As such revelations come to light, Valerie personally encounters the wolf, discovering the ability to talk to him. In an attempt to understand the beast and, perhaps save it, the young woman will understand that someone very dear to her is hiding under her fur.

Blood Red Riding Hood: the cast of the film

The producers’ first choice for the role of Valerie, star of the film, was the actress Amanda Seyfried. She became famous thanks to the film Mom My!, this was in fact considered perfect for a role that required innocence but also great character and inner strength. The actress, enthusiastic about the story and her character, then confirmed her participation. For her portrayal, Seyfried later gained further popularity and recognition. For the role of the woodcutter Peter was originally considered Taylor Lautnerof the saga of Twilightbut was eventually preferred Shiloh Fernandezrecently seen in the TV series Euphoriadistinguished at the auditions for charm and intensity in acting.

Fernandez had been among the nominees for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight, but without getting the part. However, the director remembered him and decided to call him for the role of Peter in this film. In the role of Henry, betrothed to Valerie, there is instead the actor Max Ironswhile Lukas Haas it is Father Auguste, the one who will call the hunter to save the community from the wolf. And to play the hunter Father Solomon there is the Oscar winner Gary Oldman, who was able to measure himself with a type of role that was new to him. The famous Oscar-winning actress Julie Christie instead she is present in the role of Valerie’s grandmother, from whom the young woman will take refuge. Virginia Madsen instead it is Suzette, mother of the protagonist, while Billy Burke is the father Cesaire.

Blood Red Riding Hood: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

While waiting to see the sequels, it is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Blood Red Riding Hood it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once the reference platform has been chosen, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It should be noted that in case of rental you will only have a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 2 February at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

