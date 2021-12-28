Little Shepherd: ‘Bernardeschi? Speeches started, but we are not opposed to the renewal with Juve. About Lukaku … ‘| Market

Federico Pastorello was awarded Best Agent at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai and spoke to Sky Sports after receiving the award: “It is a great pride to be here tonight, for my country and for what has been done in 25 years of activity. I think it is the evening that everyone would like to experience doing this job”.

LUKAKU FROM INTER TO CHELSEA IN THE SUMMER – “Romelu made a choice, we shared it together. He started very well, then he had this injury which took away two months and when he was about to return there was this outbreak at Chelsea, he was a victim of it. He scored, a penalty obtained, he will be the protagonist. We are happy with the choice made. “

ARTHUR – “Do you want more space? The desire is to be a protagonist in your club, this year in particular with the World Cup just around the corner. We are evaluating with Juventus, with great consistency and participation towards the club: there is serenity, we will find a solution if there is a need, given that in the last three games he has played two games as a starter and one with more than half an hour. “

BERNARDESCHI – “He is experiencing a positive moment. There are talks under way, we are not against a renewal: it is part of my job to evaluate possible alternatives, if there will be, to then make him decide. But it is not in his head at the moment”.