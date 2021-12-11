Little train and many attractions in the squares for Christmas in Cardano al Campo

Train and many attractions in the squares for Christmas in Cardano al Campo, scheduled for Sunday 12 December from 10 to 17.30, in many different points of the town near Malpensa.

“In Cardano al Campo, as everywhere, we want to start over” says the commissioner Meri Suriano. “It is important to worry about the health of your citizens and that is why the Colombo Council has asked, once again, the collaboration of the main local authorities to organize the Christmas celebrations 2021, in full compliance with safety regulations. This year, local traders have also joined the organization, who have a great desire to get back into the game. In fact, they welcomed with lively participation, with personal proposals and a great enthusiasm dictated by a strong desire for recovery and return to normality ».

The result was a fruitful collaboration that led to the proposal of a detailed program that indicates places and times to avoid gatherings during the celebration period, which is as rich as ever.

The distinctive element this year will be the decentralization of attractions “That if, on the one hand it is imposed by the need to protect the health of citizens, on the other it enhances all the” corners “of the city”. There will in fact be animations in the usual ones squares: Sant’Anastasio with the show, the wizard, Santa’s cottage, the Elves and Mazzini square with the market (with distribution of gadgets by merchants).

In the Piazzetta Don Sturzo will be activated laboratories for children and in the Piazzetta Addolorata will be present “The face painting”. They will cheer us up with their presence bagpipers and the Philharmonic to spread the captivating Christmas music in your country.

In Piazza Falcone and Borsellino will be placed a small enclosure with animals (with regular veterinary authorization).

“The chocolate fountain” will be built in Cardano Sud to the delight of the children, who will also be able to travel around the city aboard a beautiful red train. The presence of the characters of the Nativity scene is expected, in elegant historical costumes with the distribution of roasted chestnuts, aperitifs ……… ..and much more!