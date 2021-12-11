News

Little train and many attractions in the squares for Christmas in Cardano al Campo

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Train and many attractions in the squares for Christmas in Cardano al Campo, scheduled for Sunday 12 December from 10 to 17.30, in many different points of the town near Malpensa.

“In Cardano al Campo, as everywhere, we want to start over” says the commissioner Meri Suriano. “It is important to worry about the health of your citizens and that is why the Colombo Council has asked, once again, the collaboration of the main local authorities to organize the Christmas celebrations 2021, in full compliance with safety regulations. This year, local traders have also joined the organization, who have a great desire to get back into the game. In fact, they welcomed with lively participation, with personal proposals and a great enthusiasm dictated by a strong desire for recovery and return to normality ».

The result was a fruitful collaboration that led to the proposal of a detailed program that indicates places and times to avoid gatherings during the celebration period, which is as rich as ever.

The distinctive element this year will be the decentralization of attractions “That if, on the one hand it is imposed by the need to protect the health of citizens, on the other it enhances all the” corners “of the city”. There will in fact be animations in the usual ones squares: Sant’Anastasio with the show, the wizard, Santa’s cottage, the Elves and Mazzini square with the market (with distribution of gadgets by merchants).

In the Piazzetta Don Sturzo will be activated laboratories for children and in the Piazzetta Addolorata will be present “The face painting”. They will cheer us up with their presence bagpipers and the Philharmonic to spread the captivating Christmas music in your country.

In Piazza Falcone and Borsellino will be placed a small enclosure with animals (with regular veterinary authorization).

“The chocolate fountain” will be built in Cardano Sud to the delight of the children, who will also be able to travel around the city aboard a beautiful red train. The presence of the characters of the Nativity scene is expected, in elegant historical costumes with the distribution of roasted chestnuts, aperitifs ……… ..and much more!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi, Marilyn’s crazy couple has black eyes

October 15, 2021

The Witches of Eastwick: a remake of the film with Jack Nicholson in development

August 28, 2021

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20 and returns to the cinema. Here’s when

November 3, 2021

Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga

September 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button