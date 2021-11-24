Little women, Greta Gerwig’s film arrives on Netflix

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic. Arrived in cinemas on January 9, 2020, it was one of the last films not to suffer from the Covid effect, respecting the calendar. A film with a rich cast that has been added to the Netflix catalog, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick

A great success with audiences and critics. An important confirmation for Greta Gerwig , again nominated for an Oscar after Lady Bird. Initially chosen to make the screenplay, she was then announced as director. The Academy has nominated for six Academy Awards , including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Non-Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design. Only in the latter was she the winner, awarding Jacqueline Durran.

Little women, plot and cast

The story told is that of the March sisters, namely Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Four young women with different characters and ready to follow their dreams. They do not intend to submit to the ideology of women that American society intends to impose on them. They dream of independence and face the classic problems of their age against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

The most rebellious is undoubtedly Jo, constantly looking for freedom. Determined and stubborn, she dreams of establishing herself as a writer. Something scandalous at the time. Her desire for discovery and adventure will spur her sisters to rebel against the rigid social system, which wants them to be wives and mothers.

here is the cast of Little Women:

Emma Watson landed the role of Meg in place of Emma Stone. In fact, she was the first choice, but engaged on the set of La Favorita and therefore forced to give up. A very important film for the career of Florence Pugh, launched in the same year by Midsommar – The village of the damned, even if it is not her first film. The success achieved then allowed her to star in Black Widow, making her debut in the MCU. The Lady Bird couple is re-proposed here, by Greta Gerwig. These are Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, their second experience on the set together.