‘Little Women’ on Netflix the film by Gillian Armstrong

It is available on Netflix, Little Women from Gillian Armstrong.

The film is the third transposition of the novel of the same name by Louise May Alcott and is written by Robin Swicord, also producer of the version of Greta Gerwig.

In cinema there is a propensity to “rewrite” the classics when they belong to a collective imagination that is struggling to decay. This is clearly the case of a book like that of Alcott, founder of a trilogy for which it is – rightly – still remembered.

The 1994 version, played by one of the best female cast ever and with a magnificent Winona Ryder in the role of Jo, she is still considered one of the best today.

Little Women : the story from the novel to the film

The novel of the Alcott it was initially published in two parts, one in 1868 and the other in 1869. Later, in 1890, the two volumes were merged into one: Little Women.

The work tells the story of the four sisters, Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth March, during the American Civil War.

The peculiarity of the writing of the Alcott, the reason why the novel still has so much luck today is not only the passion imprinted in its words but, above all, the attention given to the characterization of its protagonists dragged by the second child Jo, in whose character many women are still reflected today.

The four March sisters remain imprinted on the reader even in their imperfections, fundamental in making them unique and real.

The narration of the book begins from the height of adolescence, addressing the issues without however ‘boring’ the admirers of other narrative genres.

The March family captures the reader, entering an imaginary that many filmmakers have tried to describe.

Although the more ‘mature’ events of the girls take place in the second book, which begins about three years after the conclusion of the first novel, several screenwriters have preferred to combine Small Donnand and Little Women grow up in a narrative unicum.

The only exception is the beautiful cartoon made by Nippon Animation of 1981 which instead also deepens Little Men.

Five cinematographic transpositions, two of which belong to silent cinema and have been lost, in which different names and experiences alternated between directing and writing.

From Katherine Hepburn to Greta Gerwig, Oscar names

The films made have obtained – and won – several Oscars. Among the interpreters there are names like those of Katherine Hepburn (1933 version), Liz Taylor And Janet Leigh, Winona Ryder, Christian Bale And Susan Sarandon until to Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Timothè Chalamalet And Saoirse Ronan.

Interpreters who have left their mark, showing a sensitivity and closeness to the character’s experience or to the writing that made their performances unforgettable. There Hepburn won in Venice for Best Actress, while Ryder, Ronan and Leigh got ‘only’ one Oscar nomination.

Not to mention the scripts, the Oscar-winning ones, by Victor Heerman And Sarah Y. Mason for the film by George Cukor (1933) o Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Edwin B. Willis And Jack D. Moore for the version of Mervyn LeRoy (1948), up to the “nuanced” one of Gerwig (review here) for JoJo Rabbit.

Little Women: on Netflix the film by Gillian Armstrong

The version of the Armstrong follows the narration of the first two books, remaining particularly faithful also to the descriptions of the moods.

The reconstruction of the house, the internal and external environments, are rich in details that instill warmth and that sense of ‘home’ and belonging that binds the viewer for the duration of the film.

Driven by an excellent cast, on which the Ryder, Bale and the Sarandon, from an initially choral work, in the descriptions of the events of the sisters as long as they live under the same roof, the work moves on to the adventures of Jo when she leaves home for New York in pursuit of her dream of being a writer.

The meticulous reconstruction by the Ryder of his character, alter ego of the same Louisa Alcott, she is precise and passionate and the result is a truly unforgettable test. The Jo of Ryder, feminist voice of the search for equal rights and affirmation of the identity of women in the world of work, is a forerunner of those movements that in 1868 were not yet born and which underlines the far-sightedness of her writer.

The Small Women of the Armstrong, a film that is almost lulled by the direction in an aura of goodness and sweetness that remains for its entire duration, already allows the public to reflect on how much female fiction had anticipated in the middle of the 19th century with themes on which, even today, we continue to write and express ourselves.

A line of complaint that will then be fully embraced and almost shouted at by the latest version of the Gerwig in which Jo March is the progenitor of a feminist movement not yet heard.