Little women, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Kate and many originals

On Netflix in September 2021 several original films such as Kate, My Little Pony: A New Generation, but also highly successful third-party works, such as Little Women, Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

What awaits us on Netflix Italy in the month of September 2021? Browsing the films in streaming from the 1st of the month on the service until the end of September, we highlight some news, focusing in this case on the offer of feature films, starting from the Netflix originals.

Netflix, the original films available in September 2021

The biggest names in these Netflix originals of the September 2021 they are concentrated in the action Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau and Woody Harrelson, directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, where the title criminal must take revenge on those who poisoned her. On the road, however, she becomes friends with the daughter of one of her victims … From 10 September.

You stay in thriller / action territory with Prey, also available from 10, where the excursion of five friends turns into a nightmare, when they realize they have to escape a man who is targeting them with a rifle. Big trouble also for a couple who, just moved to a new home, are about to face a dangerous robbery in Intrusion (from 22).

Kate: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

On the other hand, other films like Afterlife of the Party (from 2), where a party-sick teen dies just a week before her birthday and gets a second chance. From 8 September Vinterviken, set in modern day Stockholm, tells the difficult love story, made up of social and cultural distances, between Elisabeth and John-John. In Starling’s nest (from 24) Melissa McCarthy is a woman who mourns by engaging in a curious challenge with the starling who has chosen her garden to nest. From 29 September instead in We were songs 30-year-old clumsy Maca is about to face the return of the man who broke her heart: will the affection of her two best friends be able to help her manage the impact?

They will make fans’ hearts beat faster Bollywood the three love stories told in Ankahi Kahaniya – Untold Stories (from 17), while the sixteen-year-old bullied protagonist of Confessions of an invisible girl.

Animation fans, as well as fanatics of the series in question, will be able to re-embrace the colorful protagonists of My Little Pony in the animated film My Little Pony: A new generation, available from September 24th.

Loading... Advertisements

My Little Pony: A New Generation: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Netflix, third-party films available in September 2021

The offer of third-party movies for September 2021 on Netflix: winner of the Academy Award for Best Costumes arrives September 1st Little Women by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan, the same day Julia Roberts tackles sentimental issues in Eat, pray, love, from the best-seller of the same name. Feelings are also conveyed in a brighter and more noisy form in the amused Oh Mama! Here we go again, sequel to the famous musical on the music of Abba, from 27 September.

The animation is well represented by Pokémon Detective Pikachu (from 12), the most successful film based on a video game so far, as well as from Shaun the Sheep – The Movie: Farmageddon (from 26), nice all-British stop-motion madness, signed by Aardman Animations.

For the greatest lovers of the horror student spirit of a cult saga, from September 28th it will be on Netflix Zombieland – Double hit (2019), with Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin.