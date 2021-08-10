Liu Jo sues Kendall Jenner: $1.8 million in compensation

Kendall Jenner (photo from Instagram)

Legal battle between Liu Jo, Carpi’s high fashion label and model Kendall Jenner, an Instagram star with over 180,000 followers and kim Kardashian’s half-sister. The model had been hired for the 25 years of the brand and during 2020 she would have deserted the second shooting of photo shoots provided for by the contract. As it turns out, in fact, the Covid-19 pandemic would have postponed the commitments made but even in the following months they would not be recovered.





The legal battle The story was reported in the American press: Liu Jo allegedly sued Kendall Jenner for breach of contract. The model has in fact participated in the first session of work scheduled for February 2020, thus receiving the first 1.3 million dollars (about 1 million euros) agreed upon. For the second shooting, the brand put forward numerous proposals to reach a compromise, but – according to the reconstruction – they would all have been rejected by Jenner. So the fashion brand would have decided to claim compensation of 1.8 million dollars (1.5 million euros).

The reply: "All our proposals have not been accepted" Jenner's lawyers told the American press: "This complaint does not make sense. The Society Management, representing Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to comply with an agreement, which has been forcibly postponed due to the pandemic». And indeed they accuse the brand: «Liu-jo's staff is not collaborating, our assistant has repeatedly tried to complete her commitments».