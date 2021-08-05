Liu jo sues Kendall Jenner

A photo of Liu jo’s campaign starring Kendall Jenner (courtesy, Instagram @liujoglobal)



Kendall Jenner has been civilly accused by Liu Jo, who requested his presence in court. The model was supposed to take part in the spring-summer and autumn-winter 2020 campaigns, the latter postponed due to the health emergency. As reported by an internal source, Liu-jo would have paid the top a fee of 1.5 million dollars (equal to about 1.2 million euros at today’s exchange rate). The model participated in the first session in February 2020, receiving the first 1.3 million dollars (about 1 million euros). For the second shooting, the brand has put forward numerous proposals to reach a compromise, all rejected by Jenner.

The fashion house has consequently requested from the sister and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian compensation of $1.8 million (€1.5 million). The family’s lawyers say: “Liu-jo’s staff is not cooperating, our client has repeatedly tried to complete her commitments”.

Loading... Advertisements

The Society managementNew York division of Elite world, who is charged with Kendall Jenner, gave an interview to the press: “This complaint does not make sense. The Society management, representing Ms. Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to comply with an agreement, which has been forcibly postponed due to the pandemic». According to the company, Jenner has said that it is willing to fulfil its commitments and would prefer to avoid legal action. (reproduction reserved)