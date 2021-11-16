Liv Morgan as Britney Spears on RAW

Amazing look of Liv Morgan flaunted last night at RAW inspired by the style of Britney Spears.

Liv Morgan is one of the superstars who have had a major improvement to become Becky Lynch’s first RAW Women’s Championship contender after Survivor Series. The ever-growing popularity of the former Riott Squad has made it one of the most followed wrestlers on social networks and her recent look has had huge reactions on the web for the mention of one of the most famous pop stars of all time.

Liv Morgan and her Britney Spears inspired look

During last night’s RAW episode, Liv Morgan appeared in a red latex costume inspired by Britney Spears’ dress in the video for “Oops! … I Did It Again”, something confirmed by Morgan herself with a post on social media.

We’ll see if this tribute was a single episode related to the victory of the pop star of her long-standing lawsuit or we will see others. Stay connected on The Shield Of Wrestling for all updates.

