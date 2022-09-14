Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Confirmed By ‘Sonic’ Creators – CINEMABLEND

The era of video games on the big screen continues to grow. Right now the live-action movie of Pac-Man, that yellowish character who has been eating ghosts since 1980, has been confirmed.

The seventh art has become the second home for all kinds of video games transformed into live-actions such as Tomb Raider: The Adventures of Lara Croft, Rampage: Devastation, Resident Evil or Assasin’s Creed. Many of these titles with human or animal characters that facilitate their jump to the big screen, however, this could be in the past now that the Pac-Man movie has been confirmed..

The classic eighties video game that was born in Japan and was released by the Namco company, enjoyed enormous popularity thanks to its simple gameplay that consists of controlling Pac-Man, a yellow racing character, who must go through a series of mazes while eating everything in his path. This he does while he is running away from some ghosts that he can transform into his saucer thanks to a special ability.

The information was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporterwhere it was revealed that the Bandai Namco Entertainment company will be in charge of producing this live-action. The main story will be in charge of Chuck Williams, who was one of the main producers of Sonic: The Movieso we could be facing a movie in the style of the saga starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz.

So far it is unknown who will be the director of the film, as well as its cast and most importantly: what kind of adaptation will we see on the big screen, since the main idea in animation or use of CGI (computer generated special effects) has not been revealed.

The last time we saw Pac-Man in a live-action movie, it was as part of the alien invasion in the comedy pixels, which featured Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage and Josh Gad as the Ghostbusters-esque saviors of the planet with special suits and weapons of destruction. Now tell us something: Do you like the idea of ​​having a Pac-Man movie?