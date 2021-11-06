Live-action trailer shows us how Master Chief’s grapple was born – Nerd4.life

The official Halo YouTube channel has shared a new one live-action trailer dedicated to the new chapter of the upcoming saga: Halo Infinite. Precisely, this video – called Project Magnes – allows us to find out how the grappling hook that Master Chief will be able to use within the game.

The grapple, known as Grappleshot, allows you to attract light objects, such as weapons or barrels, towards you, which can then be used in combat. In addition, it allows you to launch towards objects and move vertically. This is an important novelty, especially if inserted in a larger environment such as the open world of Halo Infinite: the grapple could give the game a whole new rhythm and style.

The live-action trailer focuses on the history of the grappling hook and the civil engineer who created this object and “changed Spartan 117’s arsenal forever”. The woman, according to the video, created this tool hoping the UNSC would adopt it and integrate it into the Master Chief’s combat arsenal.

The Halo Infinite trailer explains that “Project Magnes“is the name of the prototype of the grappling hook made by the woman. The video shows us the creation process and the tests performed, before arriving at the final version. It is a very cinematic video and speaks more of the human side behind the creation than of the technical and scientific component.

