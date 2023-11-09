Live action video game film ‘The Legend of Zelda’ confirmed: Nintendo reveals details entertainment pop culture

Video games are gaining popularity in the cinema and one of the most successful games of all time will finally have its own live action: ‘The Legend of Zelda’.

Nintendo and Sony will work to make a live-action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ movie

Last November 7, Nintendo revealed on its official website that it had reached an agreement to bring to the big screen the story of Link, the ‘Hero of Time’, who must cross the magical world of Hyrule to rescue Princess Zelda. Will have to do.

For fans’ peace of mind, the project will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, director of Nintendo and one of the master minds that designed video games more than three decades ago.

Who is the director who will be in charge of the live action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ movie?

Although it would be thought that the Japanese video game company had not chosen the director of the film, it turned out to be quite the opposite, as it announced Wes Ball, who was in charge of ‘Maze Runner’ in 2006.

“The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc. and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with over 50% financed by Nintendo. The film’s theatrical distribution will be Powered by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. worldwide,” the statement read in part.

The Legend of Zelda has a huge variety of titles and at the moment, it is unknown which one will be captured in the cinema or whether it will be a combination of its different stories.

On the other hand, there was no mention of an estimated release date or which actors would be a part of the film, so it may take a few years for the story to become a reality.

When this information became known, social networks ‘exploded’ due to the excitement of fans who could not believe that they would see Link make his debut on the big screen.

“The child inside me is crying with joy for the Zelda movie,” “What a joy, so many of us dream about,” “Yes, I was excited about it,” “The Legend of Zelda It would be crazy to see it in theaters”, “Finally and Nintendo will do great”, “OMG this feels like a dream”, “That movie will break the internet. “It’s Zelda” or “I want to see it now”, were some of the opinions.

However, a large number of people were “afraid” that Sony would be the company that Nintendo would work with, because in their opinion, it has disappointed in recent years with its productions like ‘Mobius’ and ‘Venom 2’, they also Convinced that the best path for ‘The Legend of Zelda’ was to be turned into an animated feature film, not live action.

“I don’t know whether to see it as a good thing or a bad thing”, “The fact that it’s live action takes a lot away from it”, “It scares me,” Sony said on the video. “Games, see ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Uncharted'”, “It was Nintendo animation”, “I like it but it scares me”, “They make such good animation in Japan. and it eventually had to be live action”, “At first I was excited, but after I saw it was live action I got disappointed, I don’t think it’s good” and “Oh my god…they made it Could have done it right and they decided to do it wrong”, retorted. Out to be the other.

Finally, Internet users began to mention which actors they would like to see starring in live action, for example Tom Holland, Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Timothée Chalamet, and Saoirse Ronan.