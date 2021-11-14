LIVE Alpine skiing, Parallel Lech LIVE: Italy clings to Vinatzer. Pinturault exits: eliminated! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.54: Seventh place and almost certain elimination for De Aliprandini with 46 “56, well the Austrian Pertl second in 45” 84

10.53: The German Luitz closes fifth with 46 ″ 43, the Austrian Gstrein sixth with 46 ″ 53. Now De Aliprandini

10.51: Sensational !!! Pinturault comes out and loses an avalanche of points in the World Cup! Kristoffersen leads with 45 ″ 70

10.50: Schmid takes the lead with 45 “97, Zubcic who loses the stick closes with 46” 22

10.45: In a few minutes Zubcic and Schmid will start the second heat

10.40: There is a ray of sunshine on the Lech track now. The sleet has stopped falling. Definitely better visibility for those who will get off shortly

10.38: Ranking in the blue after the first heat: McGrath, Kristoffersen, Raschner, Scott, Noger, Philp, Jakobsen, Read. Borsotti best of the Azzurri 17th, de Aliprandini 21st

10.36: Ranking in the red after the first heat: Pinturault, Caviezel, Hirschbuehl, Raposo, Marchant, Sarrazin, Rauchfuss, Pertl. Vinatzer, best of the Azzurri is 11th

10.35: The Czech Paulus closes in 23 ″ 65 on the red. The first heat ends here

10.34: The Bolivian Breitfuss Kammerlander and the Slovenian Aznoh score the same time: 23 ″ 62

10.33: Gut, from Liechtenstein, closes in 23 “58 in the blue, the Pole Jasiczek in 23” 85 on the red

10.31: Fantastic time of the British Raposo in the red: 22 ″ 87 and fourth time! The Dutch Scott comes out

10.30: Great times! The Austrian Dorner is seventh in the blue with 22 “97, the Swiss Simonet 23” 08 in the red

10.29: The Slovakian Zampa 23 ″ 43 in the blue, the Lithuanian Drukarov 23 ″ 63 in the red

10.28: The German Gratz 23 ″ 27 in the blue, out of the Swiss Tumler

10.26: The Japanese Kato 23 ″ 16 on the blue, the Dutch Meiners 23 ″ 56 on the red

10.25: The Swiss Reymond 23 ″ 25 on the red, the British Major 23 ″ 67 on the blue

10.24: A very negative overall test of the blues ends with Zingerle’s 23 ″ 21 on the blue, while the Swiss Seven does well: 23 ″ 00 on the red

10.23: The Austrian Feurstein 23 ″ 04 on the blue, the Russian Andrienko 23 ″ 25 on the red. Now Zingerle

10.21: Great time on the red for the Belgian Marchand who scores 22 “89 and enters fourth place, the Swiss Noger closes in 23” 13

10.20: Away from the leaders also Maurberger who closes with 23 ″ 28, the Norwegian Soheim leaves the scene

10.19: Time of 23 ″ 19 on the blue for the blue Borsotti, beaten by the French Muffat Jeandet with 23 ″ 03

10.18: Vinatzer closes the first heat in the red with 23 ″ 01, we will have to suffer for the qualification. Same time for the Austrian Brennsteiner

10.16: High times in this heat. The French Noel 23 ″ 41, the Austrian Matt 23 ″ 26. Now Vinatzer

10.15: Well the French specialist Sarrazin who, despite the loss of the stick, scores 22 ″ 91 on the red. Canadian Philp 23 ″ 02 on the blue

10.14: The German Rauchfuss on the red closes in 22 “94, the Swede Jakobsen badly who finishes in 23” 25 on the blue, however in front of an off De Aliprandini

10.13: The Norwegian Nestvold-Haugen closes with 23 ″ 01, the Slovenian Hadalin with 23 ″ 02

11.11: Great time of McGrath! The Norwegian takes the lead on the blue with 22 “75, the French Favrot is fifth on the red with 22” 95

10.10: The Russian Kuznetsov closes in 23 ″ 07, the Finnish Torsti in 23 ″ 37

10.09: The Canadian Read wins in 22 “89, the Swedish Roenngren closes in 23” 26

10.08: Another very fast heat! Austrian derby: Raschner third in the blue with 22 “77, Hirschbuehl with 22” 86 third in the red

10.06: Very well the Slovenian Kranjec who closes in 22 “79, second on the blue and the Norwegian Haugan with 23” 10

10.05: Very fast heat: Caviezel enters second place on the red track with 22 “82, Strasser second in the blue with 22” 93

10.04: De Aliprandini scores the highest time so far with 23 ″ 39, the Austrian Pertl wins the challenge with 23 ″ 17

10.02: The German Luitz with 23 ″ 13 surpasses the Austrian Gstrein with 23 ″ 16. Now De Aliprandini

10.01: The French Pinturault immediately did very well, finishing with 22 “70, just behind Kristoffersen with 22” 76

10.00: The first challenge goes to Schmid with 22 “94, ahead of Zubcic with 23” 04

9.58: The snowfall that started yesterday afternoon continues on Lech. Zero degrees at the finish

9.56: Among the great specialists of the giant at the start also the Croatian Zubcic and the Slovenian Kranjec who could have their say for the final victory. Attention to an always unpredictable Kristoffersen and to the German team with Schmid, Strasser and Luitz who can enter the fight for the podium

9.53: Giovanni Borsotti, Hannes Zingerle and Simon Maurberger are also at the start for Italy: they will have to overcome each other to center the qualification in the top 16

9.50: These are the athletes who will start in the first heat on the blue track:

2 380335 ZUBCIC Filip CRO 1993

4 422304 KRISTOFFERSEN Henrik NOR 1994

6 54444 GSTREIN Fabio AUT 1997

8 990116 de ALIPRANDINI Luca ITA 1990

10 202451 STRASSER Linus GER 1992

12 561244 KRANJEC Zan SLO 1992

14 54252 RASCHNER Dominik AUT 1994

16 103729 READ Erik CAN 1991

18 481730 KUZNETSOV Ivan RUS 1996

20 422732 McGRATH Atle Lie NOR 2000

22 421669 NESTVOLD-HAUGEN Leif Kristian NOR 1987

24 502015 JAKOBSEN Kristoffer SWE 1994

26 103865 PHILP Trevor CAN 1992

28 6190403 NOEL Clement FRA 1997

30 54027 BRENNSTEINER Stefan AUT 1991

32 990048 BORSOTTI Giovanni ITA 1990

34 422469 SOLHEIM Fabian Wilkens NOR 1996

36 511867 NOGER Cedric SUI 1992

38 54359 FEURSTEIN Patrick AUT 1996

40 6291725 ZINGERLE Hannes ITA 1995

42 221223 MAJOR Billy GBR 1996

44 6300451 KATO Seigo JPN 1998

46 202829 GRATZ Fabian GER 1997

48 700879 PAW Andreas SVK 1993

50 54471 DORNER Thomas AUT 1998

52 40612 SCOTT Alec IRL 1997

54 512116 GUT Ian LIE 1995

56 54106 BREITFUSS KAMMERLANDER Simon BOL 1992

9.47: These are the athletes who will start in the first heat on the red track (in the second heat the athletes will face each other with reversed tracks):

1 1 202597 SCHMID Alexander GER 1994

2 3 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis FRA 1991

3 5 202437 LUITZ Stefan GER 1992

4 7 54348 PERTL Adrian AUT 1996

5 9 511852 CAVIEZEL Gino SUI 1992

6 11 422507 HAUGAN Timon NOR 1996

7 13 53889 HIRSCHBUEHL Christian AUT 1990

8 15 501898 ROENNGREN Mattias SWE 1993

9 17 180666 TORSTI Samu FIN 1991

10 19 194935 FAVROT Thibaut FRA 1994

11 21 561322 HADALIN Stefan SLO 1995

12 23 202584 RAUCHFUSS Julian GER 1994

13 25 194873 SARRAZIN Cyprien FRA 1994

14 27 54170 MATT Michael AUT 1993

15 29 6293171 VINATZER Alex ITA 1999

16 31 193967 MUFFAT-JEANDET Victor FRA 1989

17 33 6291430 MAURBERGER Simon ITA 1995

18 35 60253 MARCHANT Armand BEL 1997

19 37 481103 ANDRIENKO Aleksander RUS 1990

20 39 511863 SEVEN Daniel SUI 1992

21 41 512082 REYMOND Marco SUI 1994

22 43 400237 MEINERS Maarten NED 1992

23 45 511638 TUMLER Thomas SUI 1989

24 47 780023 DRUKAROV Andrei LTU 1999

25 49 512301 SIMONET Livio SUI 1998

26 51 221213 RAPOSO Charlie GBR 1996

27 53 430633 JASICZEK Michal POL 1994

28 55 561435 AZNOH Rok SLO 2002

29 57 151060 PAULUS Daniel CZE 1994

9.44: In Italy the main objective is to hit the qualification with the greatest number of athletes and then try to amaze. Luca De Aliprandini has what it takes to get a good result, but there is also expectation for Alex Vinatzer, who can really be the loose cannon in a race that always gives surprises

9.41: The World Cup holder, Alexis Pinturault, will be at the start. For the Frenchman it is certainly a good opportunity to score points and take the lead over his rival for the crystal ball.

9.38: There are many skiers absent in the Austrian parallel, but fewer in percentages of those absent in the women’s field. One above all: the leader of the Cup Marco Odermatt, who won the Soelden giant. There will be no for France Mathieu Faivre, world champion in Cortina, Swiss Loic Meillard (bronze at the World Cup) and Justin Murisier will be missing. For Austria the injured Roland Leitinger will be missing.

9.34: It will be the first and last parallel slalom of the season that has caused a lot of discussion given the many sacrifices that have certainly affected the technical value of a race that does not receive the approval of fans and professionals

9.31: At 10 the qualifying phase starts: all the entrants will play two heats and based on the sum of the times the first 16 will qualify for the second knockout phase which will start at 16

9.28: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live of the men’s parallel slalom in Lech, second stage of the Alpine Ski World Cup

