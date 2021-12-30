Live an experience like in “Love does not go on vacation” viral on TikTok

Often social networks follow the latest trends, but other times they launch them and that’s what happened recently on TikTok. It all started with the magic of Christmas, drawing inspiration from an iconic film that has become a holiday evergreen. You know when Cameron Diaz And Kate Winslet do they swap homes for the holiday season? This happens in the film Love does not go on vacation and it is from this spirit of adaptation that a new trend has come, which immediately went viral thanks to TikTok.

From Love does not go on vacation comes the idea of ​​exchanging homes for Christmas

The film dates back to 2006, but has never lost its charm. Indeed, over the years it has become one of the most popular during the holiday season. The story follows two women, both returning from a sentimental slip, who feel the need to change the air, at least for Christmas. And that’s how one packs her bags and leaves her home full of comforts to reach a small cottage immersed in the snow of the English countryside. The other will enjoy the comforts of a villa in the heart of Los Angeles, surrounded by the Hollywood allure. Two worlds at the antipodes that have allowed the two protagonists to change their lives. And it is by drawing inspiration from that magic that the idea of ​​replicating the proposal of de Love does not go on vacation.

Perhaps also thanks to the pandemic that has constrained even more the possibility of traveling safely around the world, TikTok has launched a new trend. Or rather she was an influencer. Grace Gagnon, popular on social media, made a video in which he proposed to move house for the holiday season. Living in Boston, the influencer explained that she was interested in a house in England for a change of scenery. “Real interested only, bonus points if you have a sexy single brother“, He added jokingly. A reference that is not purely causal, since in the film the character of Cameron Diaz falls in love with the brother of the character of Kate Winslet, played by a handsome Jude Law.

The feedback received from Grace Gagnon has been swift and immense. The proposals that rained down among the comments go beyond England and come from every corner of Europe, in particular from Spain, Scotland, Ireland. And, after so many proposals, the influencer explained that he had chosen his destination without making it known yet. All he explained is that he exchanged his Boston home for a perfect stranger from Europe.

