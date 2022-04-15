The films and series of the Middle Ages have been a great fury in recent years, with productions What game of Thrones either vikings, which have delighted fans and raised this genre as one of the favorites to adapt. The young director Robert Eggers, known for his horror films The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019), wanted to join these bets. And that now recruits great figures of the cinema like Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe in an ambitious film adaptation of the legend of Amleth, called El Hombre del Norte or The Northman (by its name in English), of which the following We present our review.

In Rock & Pop, we had the opportunity to go to the avant premiere, in which we could enjoy this production of historical and epic fiction of little more than two hours, and of which we determined that hopefully it would have lasted much longer. Since it stands as one of the best Viking movies released to date.

North Atlantic

The film has a gloomy and colorless introduction set to tribal music, taking us into the year 895 after Christ. With our protagonist, a young Viking prince Amleth, who receives the arrival of his father, King Horvendill.

This monarch begins to train his son to succeed him to the throne, through a ritual led by Heimir the Mad (Dafoe) where, emulating the characteristic wolves that filled the fauna of the story that places this production, Amleth swears allegiance to the kingdom and to his father. Through the prompt: “Live and die with honor.”

Although in this scene that you will be able to see with your own eyes at the time, Amleth and Horvendill emit body sounds that were extremely extra in the movie and that they could have dirty it. Being a production that attaches great importance to fauna and flora (with impressive landscapes located throughout Ireland), and also having scenes so raw, we could overlook it.

As the film progresses, we can account for the great art direction and historical adaptation achieved by the director. With enviable scenes compared to other epic genre films that leave the production team very well.

Despite the king’s plans to inherit his son, a family betrayal ends in great tragedy. With his brother Fjölnir taking over the kingdom, brainwashing the queen Gudrún (Kidman), and killing and leaving submissive the inhabitants of the town.

On the other hand, Amleth flees to another island, while the people of his land end up believing that he had died at sea. That is how promises revenge for the death of his father figure.

Although the story, for those who are going to think of a more severe review of The Northman, it may all seem a bit cliche. Initially based on the typical inheritance to the throne that we have already seen repeatedly in productions such as game of Thrones And till dunes. It’s impossible to get discouraged, because in this movie everything adds up, and you will realize that The best is yet to come.

The lands of the Rus – Review of The Northman

Years later, living in new lands, the boy, who is now a real man 30 something, becomes part of a new tribe in which we can already notice his great skill, probably stimulated by his winds of revenge. Determined to fight.

This is how we enter Björk, who returns to the cinema after 22 years to embody the witch-seer Slav.

This introducing her in a close up progressive and dark to guide Amleth in his combative delusions. From the hand of a legendary dialogue that is part of the script written by Sjón, poet who has collaborated extensively in the lyrics of the music of the also artist. Where what Fjölnir said to Amleth is fulfilled: “Women are always right.”

All in command of Björk’s notorious Icelandic accent, that sets the viewer even more in this story located in the northern part of the planet.

Although the singer had said that her appearance It was not going to be more than 30 seconds, they really are about 3 minutes, in which he turns his cameo into a stellar and crucial appearance that determines the fate of the story. Fully earning your put on the official poster of the tape. Despite this fleeting situation and giving more points to our review of The Northman.

Iceland

Already back in his lands, traveling as part of a group of slaves, he meets Olga (Taylor-Joy). In a conversation where she finds out that she was also stripped of this territory, defining her partner as “The bone braker”. While he qualifies her as a figure who “works the mind.”

This is how a complicity is forged that later it will become very important for your promising future.

The fauna appears again, commanding Irish valleys that speak for themselves and are further completed with the light of the full moon, or appearances of animals such as ravens and wolves. Figures that, being memories of Amleth’s past, encourage him to reaffirm his desires; also become symbolisms that successfully diversify even more the legend of the story.

Through wrestling displays and following the vision Slav gave him of tormenting his uncle’s life until assassinate him in “a burning long”. He gains prestige within the group of slaves of what could once have been his kingdom. Earning privileges granted by his own Cousin Thorir (Gustav Lindh).

The Night Sword Feeds – Review of The Northman

The crudeness of the film portrayed through bizarre rituals, stuck arrows, hacks, and open brains; it materializes even more with a sculpture made by him, with mutilations of his cousin’s friends.

Thus begins the promised nightmare. To which is added the arrival of spirits that come to life from ravens and wolves who become loyal to Amleth.

Then, the failed prince is reunited with his mother, the former queen Gudrún, who through a great performance that lives her peak with a great shout reminiscent of great horror productions, reveals a betrayal of his own son. With Amleth’s mind reeling and almost shattering the fairy tale that he had been told as a child.

Lost blue blood would never be blue again. Rather, it turned red a long time ago and was definitely forged with it. beginning of this family betrayal.

In the film we can also see sex scenes of its main protagonists. Which they are not at all the center of the scenes and that, unlike the strange ritual of wolves that we criticized a bit, they are carried out in a very careful, non-explicit and even elegant way. From which other productions where several (usually) actresses have had terrible experiences.

This is how love also becomes the main mood. Which he receives from what he will realize will be a new dynasty for which he will have to fight.

the gates of hell

The final fight is determined by flashbacks of the figures who helped Amleth achieve his goalsand that fill this movie full of fantasy with loyalty, perseverance, carnage and epic.

«The thread that unites us can never be broken«, reads one of the last verses recited by one of the main figures of the cast.

In this way, Robert Eggers ends The Northmanwhich will undoubtedly be one of the best of the year and with better reviews. With a story that is relatively easy to understand despite its poetic and moving dialogues. And how complex they can seem the stories of the middle ages.

The film officially premieres in Chile next April 21, 2022.