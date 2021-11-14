“Live and let live”. Journey to Christiania, anarchic utopia in the heart of Copenhagen

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY Christiania

Copenhagen. It is autumn, even if it feels like spring. Temperatures are high, for early November. Winter is still far away. It doesn’t make a drop, but it’s still a gloomy day on the Øresund Strait. The timid rays of the sun cannot break a blanket of clouds as gray as the color of the sea, which will be no more than five hundred meters away from the neighborhood where I am. The only climatic variable that threatens the city is the strong wind coming from the North Sea. It is when it blows that you remember being in Scandinavia, the northernmost, and coldest, land of the European continent. Christianshavn is the southernmost port district of the Danish capital. Literally “The Bay of King Christian”. That is Christian IV, the longest-serving ruler of the small monarchy located in the north of Germany. Its toponymy refers to a distant page of Danish history, but within it, Christianshavn, also contains something that to define sensational is an understatement. A much more recent story than that of old King Christian. A story made of freedom, anarchy and free drugs. Velkommen til Christiania, we read on an old wooden arch under which one necessarily passes in order to access the most incredible neighborhood in Europe. All around, Copenhagen stands out for its organization, the cycle paths that line every street in the city, the precision and discipline of the Danes, a people halfway between the Germans and Scandinavians. However, the Danish stiffness seems to disappear as soon as I step under the arch. As soon as I enter Christiania.

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY The wooden arch that represents the border between Christiania and Copenhagen

Free city – Fristaden in Danish – where more than a thousand residents live. They are the heirs of the squatter – movement of occupation of abandoned buildings born in Holland in the 60s – which in 1971 occupied this old military area abandoned after the Second World War, proclaiming their independence from everything and everyone. At first, it was a hippie gang just looking for a place to experiment with all kinds of substances out of the police eye. That area in Christianshavn, once a naval base – walking through the neighborhood you notice the long and deep moat to protect the area – was perfect, since no one used to hang around it anymore. Even today, past the ‘border’, you immediately notice the enormous difference with neighboring Christianshavn. This can be seen from town planning. In the ‘Baia del Re Christian’ district, there is an endless row of tall, brick houses, typical of the Danish capital. Instead, in the Fristaden, separate and independent barracks, without a specific city plan. Most importantly, there is a different smell. An intense spinel aroma that fills the nostrils of anyone setting out on Pusher Street. Yes, you got it right. The main road through Christiania is so called because it is dominated by traders – in our latitudes we would say drug dealers – of hashish and marijuana.

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY A shipping container along Pusher Street

Being a community of anarchist hippies, as expected, the legalization of soft drugs was one of the first acts. Or rather: the abolition of the ban on selling them. Because in a free community, where there is no form of state, one cannot really speak of ‘legalization’. And this is no small detail. Because in Christiania, without a state to organize its trade, the North African immigration mafias (Morocco, Algeria, etc.) that have arrived in Denmark in recent years dominate. Not surprisingly, as soon as I take out the camera, I immediately hear a “Hey man, no photo here”. I am stopped by a boy, a sentry, who strictly forbids me to take pictures in the street of the shop. Crossing Pusher Street, which is the most urban area, full of bars and shops – with a slightly touristy flavor – you arrive in the countryside of the neighborhood. “Christiania is not just drug free”. Anita confirms it. A nice lady of almost seventy that I pass while cycling through the leafy streets of the long-moat. “I am an Italian journalist, I am looking for local inhabitants to answer some questions”. “I have lived here since 1985, I can answer all your curiosities. But reach me on foot in the shop, there are two customers waiting for me and I’m going in a hurry, with the bike I do first “. Anita is in a hurry because even in anarchy people have to work. And she is a painter. “I sell my works both here and in the rest of Denmark,” she tells me sitting in her workshop, next to an old wood stove that appears to have been there since Christian IV. The firelight brings out the silver in her long straight hair. “I moved here because I share the Christian values. I love to live and work in communion with others. In the rest of the city there is too much individualism, too much rigidity ”. When I ask Anita what Christiania is, the first thing she tells me is what it’s not. “I have no prejudices against drugs. The problem is that they have ruined the reputation of our community ”.

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY The rural area of ​​Christiania

Indeed, Christiania is dominated by a latent conflict. The one that sees the North African dealers of Pusher Street – with their open-air market of soft drugs – and the Christianites themselves opposed on the one hand. Who, as we know, are not against the use of drugs, but they are keen to point out to HuffPost that Christiania is much more. “We can’t do anything against the Pusher Street Mafia. We don’t have a police or an army. We are pacifists. The only thing we can hope for is that drugs will be legalized throughout Denmark. So as to hit the criminal interests behind it “. And free Christiania from the grip of local mafias. Tourists interested in buying hashish and free marijuana come here from all over Europe. But Christiania in reality was born as the capital of international anarchism, on the long wave of the movements of ’68. The squatters who came here in 1971 had a kind of holy man. White hair with voluminous hair, long beard, even the white one, a sort of Santa Claus in hippie sauce. Jacob Ludvigsen seemed – he died in 2017 – a strange mix between Karl Marx and Beppe Grillo. In reality he was a Danish journalist who from his little anarchist sheet – the Hovedbladete, still in print today in Christiania – proclaimed the independence of the Free City, fifty years ago.

Image courtesy of the Free City of Christiania Jacob Ludvigsen

But independence from what? “From the harsh lifestyle of Western civilization,” Magnus, a veteran of Christiania, where he has lived for fifty years round and round, tells the Huffington Post, who welcomes us to his cottage, a few steps from an imposing abandoned lighthouse. “I’ve lived here since the foundation, basically. And I stayed because this is the only place in the world where we are not forced to live as consumerism wants. We have banned individualism, here we decide everything in community “. And in fact, Christianites often live under the same roof, in shacks and houses that they have built over time. A re-edition of the Paris Commune, the anarcho-insurrectionist experience that dominated the French capital after the fall of Emperor Napoleon III in 1871. That epic, considered by many to be the apogee of anarchism in Europe, ended in a few months with the famine and the death of the rioters. Exactly a century later, in Christiania, they try again. And this time things are better. Christiania is still there and even enjoys legal recognition from the Danish government, enshrined in an agreement dating back to 2011. The territory of the Fristaden, 35 hectares owned by the armed forces, has been granted in usufruct to over a thousand Christianites, on condition that the latter acquire it over time for 76 million Danish crowns. Just over ten million euros. “We have a common fund, it’s a figure within our reach,” Allen Hausten, one of the community’s spokespersons, explains to me. “In your reportage don’t call me community representative, please. Since they are not and we do not have any here ”. In Christiania, he explains to me, one is worth one, which in Italy reminds us so much of the original 5 Star Movement. No, everyone here counts as one, as a single community. And in fact: “We have no political representation bodies” continues Hausten. He, too, has a showy long beard, so blond it looks white. Light blue eyes. He is a typical Danish. “In 2011 we obtained the legalization of Christiania. Even if they originally offered us another deal: to buy us the property in the neighborhood. But we refused because private property is an institution in which we do not recognize ourselves ”.

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY Christiania

Outside the building where I meet Hausten, a sort of public administration in Christiania, the flag of the Fristaden. Red field, with three yellow spheres. “It’s not like there is some kind of meaning behind our flag. The three spheres are the three dots on the three i’s found in the name of Christiania. Easy, isn’t it? “. The rules are few, but there are. No cars, no weapons, no pollution. “Since we reached the agreement with the government, the police can only enter for reasons of public order, but it is as if they have no jurisdiction here. We are practically an independent state ”. A particular state, among other things, lacking many services that we take for granted in the West. “Children are placed in a kindergarten in the first years of life. But then that’s enough. There is no compulsory school. Education is done at home “. A utopia based on democratic self-government. “The administrative management of the city is entrusted in rotation to the Christianites who are interested in dealing with it. Each area of ​​the city, we have 14, has its own meeting monthly where all community issues are discussed, ”explains Hausten, in perfect English.

LUCA BIANCO / HUFFPOST ITALY Christiania flag

“There are no courts. Any differences between the inhabitants, which are rare, are resolved by seeking a consensual agreement during collective meetings “. The community goes on thanks to a common fund. Each Christianity pays a variable percentage of their income to the ‘public administration’ of Christiania. The mutual fund pays the usufruct to the Danish Ministry of Defense, as well as bills for electricity, gas and drinking water. “Yes, but they are the essential expenses. With us there are no real taxes ”. Araucania, the gay and lesbian kingdom of the Coral Sea islands. Even the Isola delle Rose, 12 nautical miles from the Romagna coast, which became famous thanks to Netflix. Over the years we have seen a lot of micronations. Wikipedia lists about fifty. All failed, as expected. Maybe not all with the same tragic fate as the Paris Commune. Utopias – or dystopias, you name it – often lasting a few days, if not hours. The Fristaden of Christiania, on the other hand, is still there after half a century. “Even if we have become institutionalized, our manifesto remains the same,” concludes Hausten, after having accompanied me to the border with Christianshavn, at the end of my trip to the anarchist citadel. “Ludvigsen’s legacy is always that. We are free people. And in Christiania you can be free as long as you don’t disturb the freedom of others. Live and let live. Christiania is more alive than ever ”. And fight with us.