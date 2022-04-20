Live Ángela Aguilar stars in a fight with her brother Leonardo

Ángela Aguilar stars in a fight with her brother Leonardo

The famous Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar has starred live in a Fight next to his brother leonardofor which she was criticized once again, since she called it ‘slobbery’ and it was not to the liking of many.

The truth is that Angela and Leonardo have always shown a very close relationship, but apparently this time the opposite was shown.

It was through a live recording between Ángela Aguilar and her brother Leonardo, where criticism rained down on the singer again, since they pointed out that her attitude was not the best, there were even those who pointed her out as rude and disrespectful.

And it is that the famous brothers staged a strong fight, after Angela recorded Leonardo while he was waxing areas of his body where he has tattoos.

This was a fact, it did not seem to him and he snatched the interpreter’s cell phone and in the struggle, she called him “slobbery”.

Everything was through the famous Instagram social network, and as expected, the fact immediately caused controversy and generated endless comments.

And it is that despite the fact that everything seemed like a game of brothers than a fight, the public took it badly and decided to attack the singer.

It should be noted that she did not respond in this regard, since to be true enough she has had the latest controversies in which she has been involved, so situations like this are not taken with such importance.

After the controversy that was sparked by the photographs in which the singer Ángela Aguilar appears with an affectionate attitude with the composer Gussy Lau, the singer and her family took a getaway to European lands.

This is how the photographs show how Ángela spared no expense while walking.

In the images and video we can see the glamor with which the youngest of the Aguilars walked through the streets of Paris.

On April 10, he shared a photo with his father and sister Aneliz next to the emblematic Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

There, it is observed that Ángela Aguilar is wearing a Gucci coat, a garment valued at 2,980 dollars, according to a review of the brand’s site, and it is a piece of Italian-made wool.

While the next day he published one more photograph where he can be seen walking while wearing a Givenchy jacket, a piece whose price ranges from 2,000 to 2,200 dollars, according to the ModeSens site.