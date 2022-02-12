live at 10pm on TV

Lorenzo Sonego returns to the field in the late Italian evening to hunt for the final in the “Argentina Open”, ATP 250 tournament with $ 686,700 in prize money that is starting to conclude on the red clay of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (known as the “Cathedral of Argentine tennis”), the second stage of the “Golden Swing” in Latin America, broadcast live and exclusively by SuperTennis, the FIT TV.

The 26-year-old from Turinn.22 in the ranking and third favorite in the seeding, entered the race directly in the second round overcoming the Argentine Sebastian Baez, n.74 ATP in two sets, after defeating the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco, n. 201 ATP and in the race with the protected ranking, in the semifinals – the seventh in his career for him: not before 10pm live on SuperTennis – finds the winner of the Argentine derby on the other side of the net between Diego Schwartzman, 15 ATP and second favorite of the draw, as well as reigning champion, and Francisco Cerundolo, 107 of the ranking, promoted by the qualifications: the match between the two players both born in Buenos Aires, revenge of last year’s final when Schwartzman granted only three games to the young compatriot, in the Italian night he was interrupted due to rain on 63 26 1-1 and is completed at the opening of today’s program.

“I’m very happy with this result and can’t wait to get back on the pitch for the semifinals. Who do I prefer? It will be a difficult match with both of us “, Sonego’s words, aiming to reach his fifth final in the major circuit and smells of best ranking (he is virtually n.20).