Live Atalanta-Juve at 20.45, probable formations and where to see it on TV and in streaming

BERGAMO – Important points up for grabs at the Gewiss Stadium: per Atalanta And Juvewho will compete in the match of the 25th day at 20.45, is a real play-off for the Champions League area: the team of Merryback from 10 consecutive useful results and with a three-match clean sheet, he wants to reverse the trend against the team of Gasperini who won the last two matches with the bianconeri. The Bergamo players present themselves to the match with two points less in the standings than the Old Lady but have one more match to play: it will be important for the Nerazzurri to change pace after the last three days that have seen Muriel and teammates equalize twice and lose at home. against Cagliari. S.will be there 100th match in Serie A for Dusan Vlahovic; the new signing of Juventus scored four goals against Atalanta in the competition (only against Sampdoria, five, he did better), the result of two braces arrived in the two most recent matches, played in 2021.