Live Atalanta – Spezia: 3-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

City: Bergamo

Capacity: 26724 spectators13:58

At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo everything is ready for Atalanta-Spezia, a match valid for the 13th matchday of Serie A.13:58

The hosts, who concede goals from eight consecutive league games, are returning from five consecutive useful results.13:58

Spezia comes from a 1-0 home victory over Torino and is the team that has scored fewer goals from inside the box in this Serie A (eight) and at the same time the one that counts the most from distance (five, like Milan and Verona).13:59

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Musso – Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti – Zappacosta, de Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle – Pasalic – Ilicic, Zapata. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Muriel, Freuler, Pezzella, Malinovskyi, Demiral, Pessina, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Piccoli. Herdsman Gian Piero Gasperini 14:08

SPEZIA (4-3-3) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Hristov, Bastoni – Maggiore, Kovalenko, Sala – Verde, Nzola, Gyasi. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Manaj, Reca, Kiwior, Podgoreanu, Colley, Ferrer, Antiste, Salcedo, Nguiamba, Strelec. Herds Thiago Motta. 14:09

With 22 points in 12 matches, Atalanta equaled their best Serie A start at this point of the season, recorded four more times in the three-point-a-win era (most recently in 2019/20).14:11

La Spezia’s last 10 goals, including own goals, came from nine different players: the only one to have scored two goals in the partial is Daniele Verde: the ’96 class of the Ligurians are three goals in this championship, only in the last one. season (six) did better in the competition.14:11

Gasperini recovers Toloi in defense. Still space for Koopmeiners in midfield in place of Freuler and Pasalic on the trocar. Ilicic and Zapata are the attacking couple with Malinovskyi relegated to the bench.14:15

Thiago Motta lines up the former Kovalenko in midfield and lines up the trident with Verde, Nzola and Gyasi. Nikolaou disqualified in defense, Bourabia still unavailable in the middle.14:17

Rosario Abisso directs the match assisted by assistants Giorgio Peretti and Alessandro Cipressa The fourth official is Manuel Volpi. The Var couple is formed by Lorenzo Maggioni and Damiano Di Iorio.14:18

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Atalanta-Spezia begins. The first ball is managed by the guests.15:01

2′ High defensive line of Atalanta, Spezia awaits in their own half.15:03

3 ‘ Green touches first vertically for Nzola, erroneously pinched offside.15:05

4 ‘ Touch of the heel of Zapata, Ilicic receives and ends around with the left-handed without finding the mirror of the goal.15:06

5 ‘ Palomino anticipates Maggiore with his head and grants the guests the first corner of the match.15:06

5 ‘ WARNED Gyasi for neutralizing the restart of the Goddess led by Maehle with a foul.15:08

7 ‘ La Spezia tries to involve Nzola by serving him with high balls to bypass the Orobic defense.15:09

8 ‘ Nice initiative by Zapata from a tight angle, the transition to tow for Ilicic is too backward.15:10

10 ‘ WARNED Koopmeiners for a late intervention on Bastoni.15:12

11 ‘ GOAL! Atalanta 0-1 SPEZIA. Nzola network. Violent conclusion from outside of Verde, Musso badly rejects the ball on the crossbar, Nzola collects the ball and stabs the goalkeeper with a sharp shot under his legs. Look at the player’s profile M’Bala Nzola15:16

13 ‘ Unrealistic attempt by Maggiore in turn in the heart of the penalty area.15:14

15 ‘ Verde sows panic in the Orobic area and crosses it, Toloi intercepts the ball with good timing.15:17

17 ‘ Amian protects Provedel’s exit upon Pasalic’s arrival.15:19

18 ‘ GOAL! ATALANTA-Spezia 1-1. Pasalic Network. Zappacosta slips away in the lane between two defenders, puts in the center and offers a ball to kiss for Pasalic to push into the net. Look at the player’s profile Mario Pasalic15:20

19 ‘ Gyasi misses the link in the area on the development of a corner kick.15:21

21 ‘ Ilicic’s solitary raid that ends up hitting the orange wall erected by the host defense.15:22

22 ‘ Maehle’s long-range shot is totally out of proportion.15:25

23 ‘ Maggiore responds to Maehle with an ambitious conclusion from the outside totally busted.15:24

24 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Zapata takes two opponents away into the heart of the small area, kicks hard towards the goal but the conclusion is blocked.15:27

26 ‘ Nzola swerves towards the center but brings the ball too much, good reading of the defense of the Goddess.15:29

27 ‘ Zappacosta sets up on his own and tries a pretentious conclusion after a good descent on the right side.15:32

29 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Koopmeiners wriggles away from the marking and shoots hard from the outside a few centimeters from the far post defended by Provedel.16:06

31 ‘ The hosts try to build, the sly Spezia waits and starts on the counterattack.15:33

33 ‘ Splendid Zapata slalom, Maehle receives the ball and hits Sala on the hand. Check in progress for a possible penalty kick.15:37

35 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR ATALANTA! Sala’s hand ball confirmed.15:39

36 ‘ WARNED Jacopo Sala for having intercepted Maehle’s top shot directed towards the goal with his right arm in the small area.15:46

38 ‘ GOAL! ATALANTA-Spezia 2-1. Zapata network. The Colombian makes no mistake from the spot after having missed the previous penalty canceled due to the early entry into the area of ​​a player from Spezia. Look at the player’s profile Duván Zapata15:45

41 ‘ GOAL! ATALANTA-Spezia 3-1. Pasalic Network. Zapata asserts his physical power and serves the assist for Pasalic, who undisturbed delicately supports the net behind Provedel. Look at the player’s profile Mario Pasalic15:47

43 ‘ Atalanta continues to press on the accelerator, Spezia in great difficulty.15:46

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.15:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Pasalic tries to wedge himself into the penalty area, Erlic contains him effectively. 15:48

45 ‘+ 2’ FIRST HALF END: Atalanta-Spezia 3-1. Forward the Goddess thanks to Pasalic’s brace and the penalty converted by Zapata. Spezia had taken the lead with Nzola.15:49

Good start for Spezia who unlocks the partial thanks to Nzola’s network on Musso’s inattention. Atalanta reacts promptly and with Pasalic, always punctual in the insertions and author of a brace, and Duvan Zapata, dominant in the one on one, totally reverses the situation.15:58

Atalanta will have to continue to play the same score using the outside lanes and taking advantage of the higher technical rate available. Lo Spezia, on the other hand, is called upon to recover from the backlash trying to start again in the best possible way and avoiding disuniting as he did in the last quarter of an hour of the first half.15:59

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 3-1 in the first half.16:05

47 ‘ On the right chain Gyasi leans well for Kovalenko, who bowl in the center finding Musso’s outstretched hands to take the ball.16:08