Live Atalanta – Venice: 1-0 Italian Cup 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

City: Bergamo

Capacity: 26724 spectators14:59

At the Gewiss Stadium everything is ready for Atalanta-Venezia, the first round of the Coppa Italia.14:59

The Nerazzurri, finalists of the last edition, enter the scene facing the orange-blacks, qualified after the successes against Frosinone and Ternana in the previous rounds.15:12

Here are the formations. Atalanta with 3-4-2-1: Musso – Scalvini, Demiral, Palomino – Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Pezzella – Pessina, Miranchuk – Muriel. Available: Rossi, Bertini, Cittadini, de Roon, Maehle, Zuccon, Pasalic.16:59

3-4-3 for Venice: Lezzerini – Svoboda, Caldara, Ampadu – Crnigoj, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Molinaro – Johnsen, Okereke, Kiyine. Available: Maenpaa, Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Haps, Schnegg, Busio, Peretz, Heymans, Peretz, Cuisance, Aramu, Sigurdsson, Henry.17:34

Targeted turn-over by Gasperini who makes the young Scalvini debut as a starter in the Cup and relies on Pessina-Miranchuk behind Muriel, short bench.16:59

Zanetti launches the three-man defense led by the former Caldara with Crnigoj and Molinaro on the flanks and the trident Johnsen-Okereke-Kiyine in attack. 16:49

The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the match directed by Pezzuto.17:16

1 ‘ START Atalanta-Venice, ball to the orange-blacks.17:32

2′ Pezzella hits from the bottom, Pessina hits badly in the fall.17:34

4 ‘ Defensive phrasing by the orange-blacks, high pressing by the Nerazzurri.17:36

6 ‘ Hateboer aims the area centrally, Ampadu does not let him pass.17:38

7 ‘ Restart of Okereke who talks with Johnsen but slips the right to the side.17:39

8 ‘ Speed ​​challenge between Okereke and Demiral, the Nerazzurri has the advantage.17:40

10 ‘ Johnsen’s bank for Okereke, Pessina’s defensive closure.17:42

12 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel returns on the right, Lezzerini rejects and is also reactive on Pessina’s second close attempt.17:44

12 ‘ GOAL! ATALANTA-Venice 1-0! Muriel’s network. Freuler touches in the area for Muriel, stops with the upper arm, with a feint he seats Lezzerini and bags. Look at the player’s profile Luis Muriel18:04

14 ‘ Clear images, Pezzuto validates the goal despite the VAR check without going to review. Complaints understandable by the orange and green.17:49

16 ‘ Kiyine’s free kick, Musso grabs in high grip.17:48

18 ‘ The orange and green are struggling to build, the Nerazzurri defend themselves with order.17:52

19 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel in the heel serves the overlap of Pezzella, powerful right, Lezzerini punches us.17:51

21 ‘ Pessina earns a free kick from a favorable position, foul by Fiordilino.17:53

22 ‘ Scheme on a free kick, Ampadu manages to anticipate Freuler.17:54

24 ‘ Crnigoj forward for Johnsen who misses the support towards Okereke and the action fades.17:56

25 ‘ Muriel searches for Pessina in the corridor, Caldara stands in the way.17:57

26 ‘ Johnsen hooks and wedges himself in the area, Palomino closes him.17:58

27 ‘ Hateboer goes down on the wing, Molinaro concedes the first corner of the game.17:58

28 ‘ Johnsen sprints from his own area and serves Kiyine, right footed for a corner by Scalvini.18:01

28 ‘ WARNED Koopmeiners for hand ball.18:00

29 ‘ Restart of Koopmeiners, decisive recovery of Caldara on Miranchuk.18:01