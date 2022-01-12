Live Atalanta – Venice: 1-0 Italian Cup 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
City: Bergamo
Capacity: 26724 spectators14:59
At the Gewiss Stadium everything is ready for Atalanta-Venezia, the first round of the Coppa Italia.14:59
The Nerazzurri, finalists of the last edition, enter the scene facing the orange-blacks, qualified after the successes against Frosinone and Ternana in the previous rounds.15:12
Here are the formations. Atalanta with 3-4-2-1: Musso – Scalvini, Demiral, Palomino – Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Pezzella – Pessina, Miranchuk – Muriel. Available: Rossi, Bertini, Cittadini, de Roon, Maehle, Zuccon, Pasalic.16:59
3-4-3 for Venice: Lezzerini – Svoboda, Caldara, Ampadu – Crnigoj, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Molinaro – Johnsen, Okereke, Kiyine. Available: Maenpaa, Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Haps, Schnegg, Busio, Peretz, Heymans, Peretz, Cuisance, Aramu, Sigurdsson, Henry.17:34
Targeted turn-over by Gasperini who makes the young Scalvini debut as a starter in the Cup and relies on Pessina-Miranchuk behind Muriel, short bench.16:59
Zanetti launches the three-man defense led by the former Caldara with Crnigoj and Molinaro on the flanks and the trident Johnsen-Okereke-Kiyine in attack. 16:49
The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the match directed by Pezzuto.17:16
START Atalanta-Venice, ball to the orange-blacks.17:32
Pezzella hits from the bottom, Pessina hits badly in the fall.17:34
Defensive phrasing by the orange-blacks, high pressing by the Nerazzurri.17:36
Hateboer aims the area centrally, Ampadu does not let him pass.17:38
Restart of Okereke who talks with Johnsen but slips the right to the side.17:39
Speed challenge between Okereke and Demiral, the Nerazzurri has the advantage.17:40
Johnsen’s bank for Okereke, Pessina’s defensive closure.17:42
OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel returns on the right, Lezzerini rejects and is also reactive on Pessina’s second close attempt.17:44
GOAL! ATALANTA-Venice 1-0! Muriel’s network. Freuler touches in the area for Muriel, stops with the upper arm, with a feint he seats Lezzerini and bags.
Clear images, Pezzuto validates the goal despite the VAR check without going to review. Complaints understandable by the orange and green.17:49
Kiyine’s free kick, Musso grabs in high grip.17:48
The orange and green are struggling to build, the Nerazzurri defend themselves with order.17:52
OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel in the heel serves the overlap of Pezzella, powerful right, Lezzerini punches us.17:51
Pessina earns a free kick from a favorable position, foul by Fiordilino.17:53
Scheme on a free kick, Ampadu manages to anticipate Freuler.17:54
Crnigoj forward for Johnsen who misses the support towards Okereke and the action fades.17:56
Muriel searches for Pessina in the corridor, Caldara stands in the way.17:57
Johnsen hooks and wedges himself in the area, Palomino closes him.17:58
Hateboer goes down on the wing, Molinaro concedes the first corner of the game.17:58
Johnsen sprints from his own area and serves Kiyine, right footed for a corner by Scalvini.18:01
WARNED Koopmeiners for hand ball.18:00
Restart of Koopmeiners, decisive recovery of Caldara on Miranchuk.18:01
Koopmeiners vertically for Muriel who misses the control in the area.18:03