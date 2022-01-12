Sports

Live Atalanta – Venice: 1-0 Italian Cup 2021/2022. Live the match

Kim Lee
0 21 2 minutes read

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
    City: Bergamo
    Capacity: 26724 spectators14:59

    Gewiss Stadium

  • At the Gewiss Stadium everything is ready for Atalanta-Venezia, the first round of the Coppa Italia.14:59

  • The Nerazzurri, finalists of the last edition, enter the scene facing the orange-blacks, qualified after the successes against Frosinone and Ternana in the previous rounds.15:12

  • Here are the formations. Atalanta with 3-4-2-1: Musso – Scalvini, Demiral, Palomino – Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Pezzella – Pessina, Miranchuk – Muriel. Available: Rossi, Bertini, Cittadini, de Roon, Maehle, Zuccon, Pasalic.16:59

  • 3-4-3 for Venice: Lezzerini – Svoboda, Caldara, Ampadu – Crnigoj, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Molinaro – Johnsen, Okereke, Kiyine. Available: Maenpaa, Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Haps, Schnegg, Busio, Peretz, Heymans, Peretz, Cuisance, Aramu, Sigurdsson, Henry.17:34

  • Targeted turn-over by Gasperini who makes the young Scalvini debut as a starter in the Cup and relies on Pessina-Miranchuk behind Muriel, short bench.16:59

  • Zanetti launches the three-man defense led by the former Caldara with Crnigoj and Molinaro on the flanks and the trident Johnsen-Okereke-Kiyine in attack. 16:49

  • The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the match directed by Pezzuto.17:16

  • 1 ‘

    START Atalanta-Venice, ball to the orange-blacks.17:32

  • 2′

    Pezzella hits from the bottom, Pessina hits badly in the fall.17:34

  • 4 ‘

    Defensive phrasing by the orange-blacks, high pressing by the Nerazzurri.17:36

  • 6 ‘

    Hateboer aims the area centrally, Ampadu does not let him pass.17:38

  • 7 ‘

    Restart of Okereke who talks with Johnsen but slips the right to the side.17:39

  • 8 ‘

    Speed ​​challenge between Okereke and Demiral, the Nerazzurri has the advantage.17:40

  • 10 ‘

    Johnsen’s bank for Okereke, Pessina’s defensive closure.17:42

  • 12 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel returns on the right, Lezzerini rejects and is also reactive on Pessina’s second close attempt.17:44

  • 12 ‘

    GOAL! ATALANTA-Venice 1-0! Muriel’s network. Freuler touches in the area for Muriel, stops with the upper arm, with a feint he seats Lezzerini and bags.

    Look at the player’s profile Luis Muriel18:04

    Luis Muriel
  • 14 ‘

    Clear images, Pezzuto validates the goal despite the VAR check without going to review. Complaints understandable by the orange and green.17:49

  • 16 ‘

    Kiyine’s free kick, Musso grabs in high grip.17:48

  • 18 ‘

    The orange and green are struggling to build, the Nerazzurri defend themselves with order.17:52

  • 19 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Muriel in the heel serves the overlap of Pezzella, powerful right, Lezzerini punches us.17:51

  • 21 ‘

    Pessina earns a free kick from a favorable position, foul by Fiordilino.17:53

  • 22 ‘

    Scheme on a free kick, Ampadu manages to anticipate Freuler.17:54

  • 24 ‘

    Crnigoj forward for Johnsen who misses the support towards Okereke and the action fades.17:56

  • 25 ‘

    Muriel searches for Pessina in the corridor, Caldara stands in the way.17:57

  • 26 ‘

    Johnsen hooks and wedges himself in the area, Palomino closes him.17:58

  • 27 ‘

    Hateboer goes down on the wing, Molinaro concedes the first corner of the game.17:58

  • 28 ‘

    Johnsen sprints from his own area and serves Kiyine, right footed for a corner by Scalvini.18:01

  • 28 ‘

    WARNED Koopmeiners for hand ball.18:00

  • 29 ‘

    Restart of Koopmeiners, decisive recovery of Caldara on Miranchuk.18:01

  • 31 ‘

    Koopmeiners vertically for Muriel who misses the control in the area.18:03

