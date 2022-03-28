live awards ceremony, winners and last minute

This Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscars 2022 is celebrated from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP

The awards Oscar 2022 they return this Sunday March 27an event where several Mexicans are among the nominees or are part of films that seek to win the golden statuette, among them; Eugenio Derbezwho participated in “CODA”, the directors William of the Bull with “The alley of lost souls” (“Nightmare Alley”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada with “Raya and the last dragon”.

Follow the minute by minute of the Hollywood Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards which will take place in Dolby Theater with capacity for 3,400 people, in Los Angeles, his home since 2002.

On Mexico the transmission will begin at 6:00 p.m. (central Mexico). While the Oscars 2022 red carpet It will be an hour and a half before the event.

Minute by minute of the Oscars 2022

20:00 Kenneth Branagh wins the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay! He enters the race for the maximum award. Belfast begins to reap awards at the Dolby Theater.

19:45 ¡Cruella wins an Oscar! The Disney movie took home the award for Best Costume Design. Emma Stone celebrates this award.

19:42 The documentary short film of the year belongs to The Long Goodbye by Riz Ahmed, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor last year for Sound of Metal. This category was announced off the air.

19:34. Somehow you domovie song four good dayssounds on stage oscars 2022 in the voice of Reba McEntire.

19:30. The Oscar Best International Film 2022 is Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchibased on the novel by Haruki Murakami. It will also compete for the top prize for Best Film. Is the second Oscar for Japan since 2008.

19:17. Historical! the winner to Best Supporting Actor is Troy Kotsur for his role in CODA at oscars 2022. Is the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award in this category.

In an unprecedented event, the interpreter gave his sign language speech and the attendees applauded raising their hands in the air.

“My father was the best at signing, but he had an accident and was paralyzed and could not continue using the language, I learned a lot from you, I will always love you, you are my hero (…) this is dedicated to the deaf community ”. Troy Kotsur

19:11. Another of the previously announced categories at the 2022 Oscars was the animated short film, being Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez the winners for The Windshield Wiper.

19:02 Enchantment wins the Oscar for Best Animated Film and gives to Disney new account prize! Guillermo del Toro’s favorite movie, The Mitchells vs. the Machinesstayed on the line.

18:57. Sebastián Yatra presents “Dos Oruguitas” from the movie Encanto! The Colombian competes in the category of Best Original Song.

18:50. The Academy celebrates 60th anniversary of the James Bond sagawhich could win an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song with No Time To Die.

18:46. The Oscar to Best Visual Effects goes to Dunethis is the sixth prize of the night won by the film starring Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya.

6:45 p.m. As announced prior to the ceremony of the Oscar 2022, The Queen of Bassketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot, takes the award for Best Documentary Short.

18:40 The Oscar for Best Photography goes to Dune with the work of Greig Phraser! The Australian worked with the Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and today he receives recognition for his work.

18:30. Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin were in charge of presenting the winner by best sounda category previously announced in the oscars 2022which was won by Dunes.

6:15 p.m. The first winner has arrived! Amy Schumer made the preamble for the presentation of the first category of the night: Best Supporting Actresswhich took himto Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.

18:07. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes They go on stage and say that the Oscars “hired 3 women because it’s cheaper than hiring a single man.” Two wear white and one blue.

18:00. Venus and Serena Williams welcome heat the 94th Oscar Awards 2022 and the first presentation of the night with the musical number of Beyonce.

6:00 p.m. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony kicks off

The red carpet and unannounced awards live

17:37. The first surprise of the night happens in the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyle with the triumph of The Eyes of Tammy Fayebeating contenders like Dune and Cruella.

5:35 p.m. dunes continues to sweep the first categories of the Oscar 2022 with the award for Best Production Designfor which he already has four awards.

17:31. Non-televised nominations follow and dunes is catapulted as the most awarded film to date, as it also won the award for Best Edition.

17:29. The Academy previously announced the winners of various categories who did not enter the ceremony, which are:

Best Original Soundtrack: DUNE

Best Documentary Short Film: The Queen of Basketball

Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield wiper

Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score: Dune

5:13 p.m. Luis Fonsi represents the film Encanto and was one of the Latin American guests who attended the 2022 Oscars. “We know that ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ was a great song,” he said.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Luis Fonsi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

five pm. The Mexican director William of the Bullis already in the Dolby Theater to compete for the award for Best Picture for Nightmare Alleycalled in Spanish The Alley of Lost Souls.

4:50 p.m. Zendaya had a brilliant start to the year for his performance in euphoriain addition to the fever caused by the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With a white outfit on top and a long silver skirt.

Zendaya wore a two-piece set at the 2022 Oscar gala / Photo: Getty Images

16:39. The actor Andrew Garfield he arrived on the red carpet in a cherry-colored jacket. The performer is nominated for Best Male Performance for Tick ​​Tick… ​​Boom!

Andrew Garfield, famous for being Spider-Man, appeared at the 2022 Oscars / Photo: Getty Images

16: 32. Eugenio Derbezactor in the film nominated for Best Feature Film, CODAarrived on the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards in a sober black suit and bow of the same color.

Eugenio Derbez met with the cast of CODA / Photo: Getty Images

4:17 p.m. The Mexican-Kenyan-Mexican actress, Lupita Nyong’owinner of Oscar for best actress in 2013made her appearance in a gold dress with pink details.

The actress with Mexican descent, Lupita Nyong’o arrived at the Oscars 2022 / Photo: Getty Images

4:15 p.m. singer and actor Sebastian Yatrawho surprised with completely naked photos, came to the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2022 with a completely pink suit and a black ribbon, as well as his shoes of both colors.

Sebastián Yatra made an appearance at the Oscars 2022 / Photo: Getty Images

Sunday March 27

11:00. The three presenters warm up engines and both Regina Hall What Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer share their first impressions before driving the Academy Awards.

08:00. The guest stars begin to recognize the venue. Serena Williamswho is the movie inspired by king richardarrived at Dolby Theater and shared the moment when the stage was set up for the ceremony of the Oscar 2022.

Saturday March 26

13:00. To talk ofRaya and the Last Dragon“, the Mexican Carlos López Estrada, who co-directed the project, said it was a great professional challenge.

12:30. Director Mike Rianda explained how it came about “The Mitchells vs. The Machines“, a tape that can be seen on Netflix. The Mexican director participated in this animated film Fausto Estrada Guerrerowho previously worked at “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”also nominated in 2019.

12:00. The creators of “Luca” They discussed how this film, which only premiered on Disney+, is based on the strength of friendship and how it can change anyone’s life.

11:30. Jonas Poher Rasmussendirector of “flee“He shared that this animated film tells the story of his extraordinary journey as a refugee child from Afghanistan. It is the first film to earn nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, and Best International Feature Film.

11:15. The first to participate, during the online event organized by the Academy, were the creators of “Encantó”, who spoke about how the film was born, which is a tribute to the culture of Colombia.

11:00. The Academy celebrated the animated tapes that are nominated, as well as their creators one day before the beginning of the oscars 2022 through an online event.

They are the nominees for best animated film: